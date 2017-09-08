It was a transfer saga that was dormant for much of the window but exploded into life in the final few days.

Throughout the summer months, Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez was heavily linked with a move to Premier League rivals Manchester City after a sensational 2016/17 season.

The Chilean international scored 24 league goals, pretty much carrying Arsene Wenger's side for the entirety of the campaign.

Article continues below

The former Barcelona man is desperate to win trophies, hence why he wants to join Pep Guardiola's side.

However, it wasn't to be, with Arsenal rejecting a £60m bid on deadline day.

Article continues below

Now, it remains to be seen what Sanchez shows up for the Gunners, particularly after some negative reports surrounding his attitude.

Nevertheless, after a dreadful international break with Chile, the enigmatic forward has returned in buoyant spirits and has lifted the mood of the Arsenal fan base.

His latest post on Instagram proved to be truly heart-warming to fans.

SANCHEZ ON INSTAGRAM

A smiling Sanchez looks ready for the important game against Bournemouth on Saturday and naturally, Arsenal fans reacted in a very positive way.

ARSENAL FANS REACT

Sanchez's latest social media activity comes as a stark contrast to a previous report conducted by Goal which said that he never wanted to play for Arsenal again.

The Chilean played 60 minutes in the Gunners' dismal 4-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield, but he was clearly not fully match fit, hence his terrible display.

Wenger has recently cleared up the situation surrounding Sanchez and also revealed the potential financial cost for Arsenal.

"You take a Sanchez into the final year of his contract, you sacrifice £60-£70million income and at the end of the season you will have to buy somebody for that amount of money," Wenger told beIN Sports, per Telegraph.

"It has a huge price so at some stage you have to make a decision, you have to sacrifice one or two."

At the end of the day, Gunners fans will simply be pleased to have maintained the services of their best player.

It may only be for one more season, but the thought of Sanchez, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil as a front three is certainly brilliant, on paper.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms