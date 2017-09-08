The war of words between John Cena and Roman Reigns continues.

Two week’s Monday Night Raw in Memphis, TN at the FedExForum, John Cena, and Roman Reigns did a contract signing, which was hosted by WWE Hall of Famer and Raw General Manager Kurt Angle.

The signing was to make their match at the upcoming No Mercy PPV (pay-per-view) event in Los Angeles, CA at the Staples Center on September 24th official. The event will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This will be an exclusive RAW brand event.

Cena vs. Reigns isn’t the only big match taking place at the upcoming No Mercy pay-per-view event. WWE has already announced that Brock Lesnar would defend the Universal Title against Braun Strowman in the main event.

It was a noteworthy verbal confrontation between these two former WWE Champions. The segment featured a war of words that got personal at times. Reigns brought up that Cena buries younger talent while Cena called Reigns "a cheap-ass corporately created John Cena bootleg."

Ever since that promo, the two have exchanged heated words both on television and social media. Cena has been getting the better of Reigns in promos over the past couple of weeks. Recently, the two Superstars went off on each other via Twitter. To no surprise, Cena ended up winning that as well. Cena started off silly and it didn’t go well. You can see the exchange here:

Cena: “With #NFLKickoff here @WWERomanReigns here is UR #NoMercy @NFL @Patriots @WWE @espn #40andstillgoingstrong #DoYourJob #NeverGiveUp #EarnIt.”

Cena: “Guess some waters are off limits, or maybe I should learn to spell #NoMercy.”

Reigns: “Bad things happen when you try to think John. No worries, just have someone film you power cleaning for the 5000th time!”

Cena: “You got me on this one Roman, should've played it safer. Next time I'll put my tweet in a padded vest to protect it.”

Reigns: “You must be asking people on twitter for insults and aren't you a bit old to smack talk online??? See me at #Raw.”

Cena: “Sounds like a date see you there sir, it's been working out quite well for you as of late.”

What are your thoughts on this exchange? Is this the right or bad way to go? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

