Huge WWE icon could be added to planned WrestleMania 34 main event [PWU]

WWE could add a huge name to main event of WrestleMania 34

WWE could be changing their plans for the main event of WrestleMania 34.

It’s well known by now that Brock Lesnar has been scheduled to face Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 34. This has been the plan for a while now. At one point, WWE officials did talk about having John Cena take on Reigns at WrestleMania, but WWE briefly changed the SummerSlam main event from being Lesnar defending the WWE Universal Championship against Braun Strowman to Lesnar vs. Reigns.

For years now, The Undertaker has been a top guy for the sports entertainment company. Over the past few years, he has gone from being a full-time talent to a part-timer. After years of speculation of when Taker would retire from pro wrestling, it appears that he had his farewell at WrestleMania 33 in the main event against Roman Reigns earlier this year in Orlando, Florida. After the match, Taker put his gloves and hat in the middle of the ring before leaving.

Taker nor WWE has come out publicly and stated that “The Deadman” is retired, but that is the belief. As seen in the history of the business, retirements often don’t last forever which is why the “one more match” question gets asked to so many wrestling legends after they retire. Obviously, the fans would like to see Taker go one more time before he gets inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

It’s been rumored that WWE officials are pushing hard for The Deadman to face Cena at Survivor Series. This could serve as a retirement match. It’s always possible that Taker wrestles at WrestleMania 34 again.

It’s being reported that WWE officials still want Lesnar and Reigns in the main event of next year’s WrestleMania. However, a legend could be added to the match. WWE officials are concerned about their rematch headlining another WrestleMania event three years after their first match. Vince McMahon is worried about the WWE Universe losing interest in their match. Thus, there has been talk of adding The Undertaker to the match and booking a Triple Threat match for the WWE Universal Title. However, if Taker is not interested, Lesnar vs. Reigns will move forward as planned.

The expectation is that Lesnar will remain the WWE Universal Champion heading into WrestleMania 34 next year. The feeling is that Reigns will be leaving New Orleans with the WWE Universal Title.

What are your thoughts on this possible match?

