Jurgen Klopp sounded excited at the prospect of watching Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in action when he spoke to the media on Friday.

The Liverpool boss was speaking ahead of his side’s clash with Manchester City, in which Oxlade-Chamberlain could make his debut following his switch from Arsenal.

And Klopp believes the new signing could occupy a variety of positions in his team, not just one.

"In a few positions. He's a very good football player," the German said, per the Mirror.

"Good in small spaces, very good in big spaces. Good dribbler, good passer. I really like and you want him on the pitch as often as possible.

"In the system we play at the moment, he can play in four positions. Both No.8s and both wingers. We play in a specific way and we want to use him in these positions."

Lallana is chuffed with the Ox's arrival

It certainly sounds like Oxlade-Chamberlain is in an ideal situation to develop as a player. Having become disillusioned with life at Arsenal, it’s hardy surprising that he jumped at the chance to work with one of the cleverest tacticians in Europe.

His arrival has enthused the Liverpool dressing room, with Adam Lallana revealing that he thought Oxlade-Chamberlain would be a perfect signing while watching the England international in Arsenal’s 4-0 defeat to the Reds last month.

“I’ve always taken notice of how he does,” Lallana, who played with Oxlade-Chamberlain at Southampton, said, per Liverpool’s website.

“Even watching him against us in the 4-0 win, part of me was thinking his attributes would be great in our team. And a week or so later, he’s a Red.

“He has taken Lucas’ spot next to me in the changing room. That was always going to be a difficult spot to fill but he does it justice.

“He’s a great lad and I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

Lallana fully believes that Oxlade-Chamberlain will take his game to the next level at Anfield.

“Just as much as it’s good for us, I think it will be good for him as well – he wants to develop as a player,” the playmaker added.

“Coming to Liverpool to play with the group of lads we’ve got, and the manager we’ve got, will enhance his game and take his game to another level.

“It’s a great environment to be around. He can play in numerous positions as well, similar to me.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain was set to leave on a free transfer anyway, but Arsenal could certainly live to rue his departure.

