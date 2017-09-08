Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Tyreek Hill.

Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how quick Kansas City Chiefs star is

Published

The Kansas City Chiefs shocked the world on Thursday night when they defeated the New England Patriots on their home turf of Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. A star was born that the team can get behind.

Kareem Hunt absolutely destroyed the Patriots defense. The rookie running back racked up a total of 246 yards on 22 touches and three touchdowns, helping the Chiefs earn a 42-27 victory in the opening game of the new NFL season.

However, although Hunt was the main piece in Kansas City's success, he wasn't the only piece. Alex Smith had a solid game too, as the quarterback completed 28-of-35 passes for 368 yards and four touchdowns, and Tyreek Hill had a good game too, as the wide receiver caught 7-of-8 targets for 133 yards and a touchdown.

Hill's only touchdown of the game not only showed to doubters that Smith had the arm ability to keep the starting job at the Chiefs, but it also demonstrated the wideout's incredible speed when he gets himself going.

As you can see in the videos further down in this article, the 23-year-old is able to use his incredible speed to beat the Patriots cornerback who is covering him to catch Smith's pass for a 75-yard touchdown. This was his fifth straight game with a 65-yard plus score.

He even had time to throw the peace sign before making his way into the endzone.

Kansas City Chiefs v New England Patriots

NBC Sports perfectly demonstrated his Olympic speed by using a time he had in the 200m in high school and compared it to one of the greatest track runners the world has ever seen, Usain Bolt.

He's actually not that far behind the Jamaican, and he's level with some of the athletes that ran in the 200m event at the 2016 Olympics in Rio which is pretty amazing.

Opposing defenses will have to think twice when covering Hill and Hunt this season, as the Patriots defense was caught out by their speed and prowess on the field, and they're one of the best defenses in the league. 

NFL
Alex Smith
Tom Brady
Kansas City Chiefs

