If you were to grade Liverpool’s transfer activity, it would probably be classed as ‘satisfactory’.

The club-record signing of Mohamed Salah for £36 million will be seen as a fantastic purchase with the winger already impressing while securing Andrew Robertson for £8 million is a very astute signing.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain arrived on transfer deadline day for £35 million and Dominic Solanke has also arrived from Chelsea with a compensation fee yet to be agreed.

While Jurgen Klopp failed to add a defender to his ranks, the German will be happy to have strengthened his squad ahead of competing for Premier League and Champions League glory this season.

But Liverpool’s best piece of business won’t be arriving until next summer.

Klopp was chasing Naby Keita throughout this summer but RB Leipzig refused to budge, despite the Reds offering £75 million. Instead, they’ve agreed a £55 million deal for next summer with Keita’s £48 million release clause coming into action.

But how good is the 22-year-old?

What Klopp's friends said about Keita deal

Well, during a press conference on Friday afternoon, Klopp explained the reaction from his friends in Germany after they heard he had signed the Guinean International.

“I have contact to a lot of people in the Bundesliga, as you can imagine, and I have never had so many congratulations messages as I had after signing Naby!” he said.

“He's the player of the league, that's how it is. Last year, together with Thiago Alcantara who played an outstanding season for Bayern, he was the flier. He's been doing this for two or three years, with different clubs in different leagues, but he's still a young boy.

“It's really good news. OK, we have to wait but sometimes we have to wait for a really good thing. I have no problem with this. I would have preferred, of course, another situation, but it's cool!”

Klopp would have loved to be able to call upon Keita this season but, like Liverpool’s stance when Barcelona came knocking for Philippe Coutinho, Leipzig refused to budge.

Instead, everyone at the club will be keeping a close eye on his progress this season as Leipzig look to rival Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title and navigate through their group stage of the Champions League - where they face Monaco, Porto and Besiktas.

