WWE could book John Cena in a huge match at Survivor Series [Sportskeeda]

WWE is reportedly planning a big match for Survivor Series.

According to Dirty Sheets, the sports entertainment company is planning to have The Undertaker and John Cena wrestle each other at Survivor Series. It appears that WWE has been able to get a confirmation from Taker that he would return to the squared circle for another match. For the legend to face the former WWE Champion, it just makes all of the sense in the world to make this match happen.

It’s been reported that WWE was informed by Cena that his “Bumblebee” filming schedule will not allow him to wrestle beyond No Mercy until he is finished with the movie, WWE decided to scrap plans for the match at future PPV events (either TLC or Survivor Series) and book the match at No Mercy. Cena is scheduled to face Roman Reigns at the event. It’s expected that as soon as Cena is finished filming the movie and can return to WWE TV.

For years now, there has been speculation of when Taker would retire from pro wrestling, it appears that he had his farewell at WrestleMania 33 in the main event against Roman Reigns earlier this year in Orlando, Florida. After the match, Taker put his gloves and hat in the middle of the ring before leaving. Taker nor WWE has come out publicly and stated that “The Deadman” is retired, but that is the belief.

Despite the fact that Cena told WWE he wouldn’t be for Survivor Series due to his commitments for filming, it’s said that there is a good chance that with Taker returning for one more match then WWE would try their best to get Cena available for a few dates, just for this one feud.

By looking back on WWE television, the sports entertainment company has been dropping hints that Taker would be returning. If you recall, Cena mentioned Taker’s name during his promo with Reigns a few weeks ago on Raw by calling him "an old man, with a busted hip.” Also, the promo trailer for No Mercy features a fade out with a sound that could easily be the gong of the Undertaker. The Undertaker was also in the ring training, before Summerslam.

It’s very possible that Taker would interfere in Cena's match against Reigns at No Mercy. This would set up Taker vs. Cena at Survivor Series. As of this writing, it’s a 50-50 situation. If the rumor is true, then WWE is soon going to host one of the biggest dream matches of all time in the form of the Undertaker vs. Cena.

For years now, WWE fans have wanted to see the match happen at WrestleMania. They had a great feud back in 2003 and some classic matches.

