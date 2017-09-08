Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Boxing

mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather shows off his latest purchase with Conor McGregor winnings

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The old saying that "money doesn't buy good taste" couldn't be more true of Floyd Mayweather, who has been showing off his wealth after his estimated $300 million payout for defeating Conor McGregor in one of the most anticipated, and richest, fights in history.

Mayweather, the overwhelming favourite, defeated MMA legend Conor McGregor in the 10th round of their fight at the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas last month.

Mayweather's 50th win meant that the 40-year-old has surpassed Rocky Marciano's record of 49 wins, zero defeats.

Article continues below

Mayweather has been showing off his latest purchases on Instagram, where two posts show the same crocodile skin hand-bag in different colours. One post is accompanied by the caption: "$125,000 Himalayan birkin 35cm Hermes rare matte nilo crocodile blanc white bag gift for her.”

Hermes crocodile skin bags are particularly cruelly sourced, with the animals in question being kept in horrific conditions, and killed using overly cruel methods.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: New England fans greeted Roger Goodell during Chiefs vs Patriots in hilarious fashion

Watch: New England fans greeted Roger Goodell during Chiefs vs Patriots in hilarious fashion

Huge WWE icon could be added to planned WrestleMania 34 main event [PWU]

Huge WWE icon could be added to planned WrestleMania 34 main event [PWU]

WWE could book John Cena in a huge match at Survivor Series [Sportskeeda]

WWE could book John Cena in a huge match at Survivor Series [Sportskeeda]

Twitter is stunned by Kylian Mbappe's unreal cross against Metz

Twitter is stunned by Kylian Mbappe's unreal cross against Metz

What George Best said in 2003 after Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd debut is amazing

What George Best said in 2003 after Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd debut is amazing

The appalling cruelty employed by Hermes, which is supported by their customers like Floyd Mayweather, has been captured on video during undercover investigations by PETA.

The £95,000 spent on one of these garish, cruel bags is just pocket money to Mayweather, who is reportedly now valued at £772 million. 

p1bph6avou2uj1chlsac1hhnhk09.jpg

p1bph6b92qvhrf7981l19321jh4b.jpg

Clearly the now ex-boxer has no qualms with being the cause of great harm and suffering to living things.

He has been convicted of assaulting five different women, one of the assaults taking place in front of his children, but despite being convicted he has only served a couple of months in prison. 

Despite being a talented boxer, Mayweather's dark past, which has gone virtually unpunished should not be forgotten, and him showing off cruel purchases like this are just another reminder of Mayweather's sinister nature.

What do you make of Mayweather's purchases? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
David Haye
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao

Trending Stories

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Huge WWE icon could be added to planned WrestleMania 34 main event [PWU]

Huge WWE icon could be added to planned WrestleMania 34 main event [PWU]

Twitter is stunned by Kylian Mbappe's unreal cross against Metz

Twitter is stunned by Kylian Mbappe's unreal cross against Metz

What George Best said in 2003 after Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd debut is amazing

What George Best said in 2003 after Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd debut is amazing

Liverpool fans go crazy after Naby Keita scores incredible goal for RB Leipzig

Liverpool fans go crazy after Naby Keita scores incredible goal for RB Leipzig

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again