Matt Hardy continues to tease the return of his Broken character.

The former Raw Tag Team Champion did some great things during his time with TNA Wrestling (now known as Global Force Wrestling). He had some great moments and some downfalls during his run with the promotion over the last seven years. He joined the company after having a lengthy stint with WWE.

By looking back at history, towards the end of this run with the promotion, Hardy decided to make a big change to his character. This would be a make or break decision for his career. Luckily for him, it paid off big and turned GFW around for a bit. The character brought attention to GFW that it had not seen in years.

During a feud with his younger brother, the promotion did an angle in which Matt slowly but surely became broken. The former Raw Tag Team Champion started working, talking, and acting differently not only on television but on social media and in interviews. It was truly something different from what the fans came to know him as.

Unfortunately, his run came to an end with GFW after having some contract disputes. The Hardy Boyz would leave the promotion and work indie shows as well have a brief run in Ring of Honor. There was much debate whether The Hardys would return to WWE, which that brought them to superstardom as their original gimmick or the new Broken universe. When they returned at WrestleMania 33 in April in Orlando, Florida, they were not broken but rather had their old gimmicks.This was somewhat of a disappointment to the fans as they are waiting to see the Broken gimmick on a larger platform.

Since his return to WWE, he has been teasing the return of his famous gimmick. He recently shared a promo on Twitter that he is Woken and seems hungry for energy.

Hardy took to his official Twitter account and released a promo where he kept saying “feed me your energy.” He will take all the adoration, disdain, and emotion and turn it into energy.

“Shower me with your adoration. Engulf me with your disdain. Feed me your emotion. Feed me your energy and watch me metabolize it and turn it into power! Feed me your energy. Feed me your energy. Feed me your energy! Get woke! Stay woke!”

You can see it below and some fans reaction:

What are your thoughts on Matt teasing the return of this character?

