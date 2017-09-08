It appears that we know the reason why WWE has decided to book John Cena vs. Roman Reigns at No Mercy.

WWE held a contract on a few weeks ago on an episode of Raw on the USA Network to make their match at the upcoming No Mercy PPV (pay-per-view) event in Los Angeles, CA at the Staples Center on Sunday, September 24th official.

It’s well known by now that WWE decided to move Cena over the Raw brand is so that he could feud with Reigns while WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is off TV. Lesnar’s final PPV bout of this year is expected to be at No Mercy. However, when WWE was informed by Cena that his “Bumblebee” filming schedule will not allow him to wrestle beyond No Mercy until he is finished with the movie, WWE decided to scrap plans for the match at future PPV events (either TLC or Survivor Series) and book the match at No Mercy.

It’s expected that as soon as Cena is finished filming the movie and can return to WWE TV, the sports entertainment company already has plans for Cena to return to SmackDown Live and feud with Jinder Mahal for the WWE Title.

According to CageSide Seats, Reigns is likely winning when he wrestles Cena at No Mercy due to Cena taking time off from WWE. It’s a smart move by WWE. There is a very good reason for this. Reigns is being booked as the next top guy. Thus, it makes no sense for Reigns to lose to Cena because Cena won’t be around full-time over the news few weeks while Reigns will be.

The No Mercy pay-per-view event will air on the WWE Network and some traditional pay-per-view outlets. This will be an exclusive RAW brand event. Cena vs. Reigns isn’t the only big match taking place at the upcoming No Mercy pay-per-view event. Here is the updated card:

--- Universal Title Match: Brock Lesnar © vs. Braun Strowman

--- Singles Match: John Cena vs. Roman Reigns

--- Raw Women’s Title Fatal 4-Way Match: Alexa Bliss © vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax vs. Emma

--- Raw Tag Title Match: Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose © vs. Sheamus & Cesaro

--- Singles Match: Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor

--- Cruiserweight Title Match: Neville © vs. Enzo Amore

What are your thoughts on Reigns going over on Cena?

