Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Formula 1

Vettel and rival Hamilton.

Sebastian Vettel reacts to losing Champions lead to Lewis Hamilton

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Despite Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari taking an early lead in this year's championship, Mercedes have taken a three point lead through Lewis Hamilton for the first time since the start of the title race.

Back-to-back wins for Hamilton means the Scuderia are left trailing but Vettel is still confident they can regain the lead and win this year's title - despite the upcoming tracks seeming to favor his opponent more on paper.

"I know how to read, but I don’t really care what’s written on the paper,” Vettel said when that was put to him.

Article continues below

“They’re all tracks that I like, to be honest, so I’m very much looking forward to them."

He then went on to give his insight as to why Mercedes have the edge: "At the moment you can say that Mercedes has an edge. On Saturdays, they’re very strong which obviously has contribution to Sundays, it’s not a big secret."


And yet despite trailing three points behind his rival driver Hamilton, Vettel has a positive and confident attitude towards the rest of the championship and the Ferrari team behind him.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: New England fans greeted Roger Goodell during Chiefs vs Patriots in hilarious fashion

Watch: New England fans greeted Roger Goodell during Chiefs vs Patriots in hilarious fashion

Huge WWE icon could be added to planned WrestleMania 34 main event [PWU]

Huge WWE icon could be added to planned WrestleMania 34 main event [PWU]

WWE could book John Cena in a huge match at Survivor Series [Sportskeeda]

WWE could book John Cena in a huge match at Survivor Series [Sportskeeda]

Twitter is stunned by Kylian Mbappe's unreal cross against Metz

Twitter is stunned by Kylian Mbappe's unreal cross against Metz

What George Best said in 2003 after Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd debut is amazing

What George Best said in 2003 after Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd debut is amazing

“But I think we are strong, we don’t need to hide, and there’s plenty of positives," he added.

"Things are coming. I’m sure they are developing their car, we are developing ours, so I’m not so fussed about what they doing.

AUTO-PRIX-F1-ITA-PODIUM

“I’m more focused on what’s going on inside us, inside Ferrari, and it makes me quite positive, what’s coming."

Despite confident words from the Ferrari driver, he rightly includes that, in the end, it all comes down to the race, and to the driving and that is always something so unpredictable.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Formula 1

Trending Stories

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Huge WWE icon could be added to planned WrestleMania 34 main event [PWU]

Huge WWE icon could be added to planned WrestleMania 34 main event [PWU]

Twitter is stunned by Kylian Mbappe's unreal cross against Metz

Twitter is stunned by Kylian Mbappe's unreal cross against Metz

What George Best said in 2003 after Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd debut is amazing

What George Best said in 2003 after Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd debut is amazing

Liverpool fans go crazy after Naby Keita scores incredible goal for RB Leipzig

Liverpool fans go crazy after Naby Keita scores incredible goal for RB Leipzig

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again