Despite Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari taking an early lead in this year's championship, Mercedes have taken a three point lead through Lewis Hamilton for the first time since the start of the title race.



Back-to-back wins for Hamilton means the Scuderia are left trailing but Vettel is still confident they can regain the lead and win this year's title - despite the upcoming tracks seeming to favor his opponent more on paper.



"I know how to read, but I don’t really care what’s written on the paper,” Vettel said when that was put to him.

“They’re all tracks that I like, to be honest, so I’m very much looking forward to them."



He then went on to give his insight as to why Mercedes have the edge: "At the moment you can say that Mercedes has an edge. On Saturdays, they’re very strong which obviously has contribution to Sundays, it’s not a big secret."



And yet despite trailing three points behind his rival driver Hamilton, Vettel has a positive and confident attitude towards the rest of the championship and the Ferrari team behind him.

“But I think we are strong, we don’t need to hide, and there’s plenty of positives," he added.

"Things are coming. I’m sure they are developing their car, we are developing ours, so I’m not so fussed about what they doing.

“I’m more focused on what’s going on inside us, inside Ferrari, and it makes me quite positive, what’s coming."



Despite confident words from the Ferrari driver, he rightly includes that, in the end, it all comes down to the race, and to the driving and that is always something so unpredictable.

