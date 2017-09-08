Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Pogba and Kante.

Manchester United fans react to Paul Pogba's FIFA 18 rating compared to N'Golo Kante and Mesut Ozil

It’s September, which means one thing. A new FIFA game is nearly upon us.

The latest edition of EA Sports’ hugely successful football game - FIFA 18 - will be released on September 29, with the demo launching next week.

EA Sports have been teasing fans all week by releasing the ratings of the game’s top 100, with numbers 40-31 being released on Friday evening.

So far, we’ve learned the ratings of Sadio Mane (84), Henrikh Mkhitaryan (85), Franck Ribery (86) and Andres Iniesta (87), and now comes the turn of Arturo Vidal, Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante and Mesut Ozil.

FIFA ratings mean a great deal to footballers. When FIFA 16 was released, Leicester City stars Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez complained about their ratings.

“I think [the stats] should’ve been higher at the start of the season!” Vardy said.

When Mahrez saw his 76 rating, the Algerian said: “I think maybe I should be 85?!”

“Dribbling, dribbling should be higher,” he added.

FIFA 18: 40-31 ratings are revealed

Fans, too, waste no time in tweeting EA Sports whenever they disagree with the ratings of their favourite players.

And the list of the 40-31 best players on FIFA 18 has given fans - particularly Manchester United supporters - reason to be mad.

They have taken offence to Paul Pogba having the same rating as Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante, both of whom are rated 87. And Mesut Ozil receiving better stats than both of them - the German is rated 88 - has incensed them even further.

Pogba's card

p1bph8ogbni6v1vam1vth17bpf489.jpg

Kante's card

p1bph8os2i82n12pd1914126c78tb.jpg

Ozil's card

p1bph8p7jp1g6e1kr294srmucr5d.jpg

Check out the best tweets below.

FIFA 18 ratings: 40-31 in full:

40. Christian Eriksen - 87

39. Arturo Vidal - 87

38. Marcelo - 87

37. Edinson Cavani - 87

36. Paul Pogba - 87

35. N'Golo Kante - 87

34. Marco Verratti - 87

33. Jerome Boateng - 88

32. Mesut Ozil - 88

31. Jan Oblak - 88

Check out 100-31 HERE

Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League

Pogba has made a blistering start to the season for the Red Devils but EA Sports have clearly taking into account both his and Kante’s efforts last season. Kante was named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year; Pogba was dubbed an £89 million flop.

EA Sports write about the Man United midfielder: “Often tasked with controlling the pace of play from midfield, Pogba’s composure and ability to hold possession is evidenced by his 88 Strength and 84 Dribbling.

“When tasked with more attacking roles, Pogba can use his 84 Passing and 79 Shooting to create goals for himself and those around him.”

FBL-ENG-PR-SWANSEA-MAN UTD

Kante, meanwhile, is given the following description: “A key member of title-winning teams with Leicester City and Chelsea, Kante excels in cleaning up and protecting the back line with his 81 Defending and 84 Physical.

“He also uses his 80 Dribbling to transition the ball between defense and attack without skipping a beat.”

Man United fans needn’t complain, really. EA Sports release tons of cards throughout the season and Pogba will get his upgrade if he deserves it.

What do you make of the FIFA 18 ratings so far? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

