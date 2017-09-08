We have an injury update on one WWE Superstar.

Samoa Joe suffered a knee injury in late August, which has forced him from competing. The former NXT Champion has since missed several events and has been pulled from WWE television. He was supposed to wrestle John Cena two weeks ago on Raw in Memphis, TN at the FedExForum. Obviously, that match didn’t take place.

Joe suffered the injury at the WWE live event in Jonesboro, Arkansas, where he faced Cena. Joe missed the live event on the next day in Tupelo, Mississippi. Cena ended up facing Bray Wyatt in Tupelo instead. Joe was in Birmingham, Alabama earlier this month for a diagnosis on his injured knee.

Make no mistake about, this is going to hurt the Raw brand for a little bit due to the fact that Joe is one of the more popular Superstars that is featured on the roster. He was rumored to challenge The Miz for the Intercontinental Title at the upcoming No Mercy PPV (pay-per-view) event in Los Angeles, CA at the Staples Center on Sunday, September 24th.

As a result of the injury, WWE is going to have to make some changes to their plans. As many of you know by now, Jeff Hardy won a Battle Royal to become the new #1 contender for the Intercontinental Title. Hardy challenged The Miz for the title on this week's edition of Monday Night Raw in Omaha, NE at the CenturyLink Center. However, The Miz ended up winning the match.

The good news for the sports entertainment company is that they have options in this unfortunate situation. WWE could book a rematch between these two stars at No Mercy or have someone else challenge Miz for the title at the event.

If you decide to join the professional wrestling business then you know that you may get injured. Joe is included in that fact. Especially in the land of the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) due to the schedule that the sports entertainment company puts together for their talents.

Unfortunately, Joe is expected to be out for quite some time. Dave Meltzer noted in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Joe is expected to make an in-ring return around late-October. As of this writing, it’s still unknown if WWE plan on using Joe on television before he is cleared to return to in-ring action.

What are your thoughts on Joe’s injury? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

