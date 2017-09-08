Hulk Hogan’s return to WWE could happen one day.

There’s no doubt that one of the biggest names that WWE and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon ever created was Hulk Hogan. He has been a household name in the world of professional wrestling for decades now.

He has wrestled some of the biggest names in the history of pro wrestling, and although he has a long lasting relationship with the company, there have been some hiccups between the two sides throughout the years. Most notably he left the sports entertainment company to join World Championship Wrestling in the 1990’s, and he worked in TNA Wrestling for a few years.

Article continues below

His latest run with the company was a short one. On February 24, 2014, on Raw, Hogan made his first WWE in-ring appearance since December 2007 to hype the launch of the WWE Network. At WrestleMania XXX in March, Hogan served as the host and came out at the start of the show to hype up the crowd. Steve Austin and The Rock ended up coming out to have a memorable segment with him.

His time with the company came to an end in July of 2015. The termination coincided with the publication by the National Enquirer and Radar Online of an anti-black rant made by Hogan on his controversial leaked sex tape. Now, that his lawsuit with Gawker is over and time has passed, it would make sense for WWE to bring back Hogan.

Article continues below

Both sides want to start working together again, and the WWE side wanted to let the Gawker stuff blow over first. There is also the issue of sponsors being upset if they brought him back too soon. Hogan has appeared in recent ads for the WWE Network, and that is not a coincidence since everything that you see put out by WWE through web, video and social media needs to be approved.

He expanded his Hogan’s Beach Shop and opened a new shop in Orlando, Florida during WrestleMania 33 weekend, which led to speculation that he would be appearing at the event, but it didn’t happen. It’s been roughly two years since Hogan was let go by WWE.

TMZ Sports caught up with Hulk Hogan's daughter, Brooke. During the interview, she was asked about her father returning to WWE one day. She wouldn’t rule out Hogan returning to the sports entertainment company one day. She mentioned that Hogan is committed to the beach life now but is still in great shape. She added that wrestling will always be in Hulk's heart.

"Wrestling is always in your heart, it's like a parasite, it just stays there," stated Brooke. "I think he's still always going to love it. You never know, he's been known to make crazy decisions and make comebacks."

What are your thoughts on Hogan possibly returning to WWE? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the fourth episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here!

Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-money-in-the-bank-fallout

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms