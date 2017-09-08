Not many Chelsea fans would have expected to see Diego Costa's name when they scrolled through the club's 25-man Premier League squad.

The Spanish international remains at Stamford Bridge, at least in theory, months after being told by Antonio Conte by text that he wasn't part of his plans.

Having spent the summer in exile in Brazil, it really seemed there was no way back for the striker.

Article continues below

Then again, as much as Conte would have liked to oust him, that's been easier said than done.

A replacement has already been brought in via Alvaro Morata's club record deal, but shifting Costa has been something of a problem.

Article continues below

Atletico Madrid were the club most interested in the 28-year-old. A transfer embargo stopped them signing players this summer, so their only hope is that he'll rejoin them in January.

In the mean time, it was widely expected that he'd go out on loan. Everton were linked with a shock, short-term move that never materialised, and with the close of the transfer window, that seemed to be the end of the chances of securing a quick exit from west London.

However, with the Turkish market open until tonight, Fenerbahce could still have offered him an escape route.

Costa's hopes dashed

The Mirror report that a deal was very close, but talks collapsed and they turned to Tottenham misfit Vincent Janssen instead.

Given that Costa scored 20 league goals last season and helped the Blues to the title - compared to the Dutchman finding the back of the net just twice in his debut campaign - the pair aren't really comparable.

It's unclear what exactly put them off, though the Spurs man will have expected lower wages and is altogether less controversial.

The 23-year-old will be hoping for a much-needed confidence boost by spending some time away from north London after his underwhelming maiden season.

It ultimately means Costa is still in limbo, and will perhaps force his hand into reconciling with his current employers. He's racked up hundreds of thousands of pounds in finds during his time away, so it would certainly be in his interest to smooth things over before he can leave on a permanent basis.

Should Conte play Costa while he's still at the club? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms