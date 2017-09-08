It's quite incredible to think Alberto Moreno may be making something of a comeback at Liverpool.

The Spaniard has been erratic, to say the least, in his three years on Merseyside.

When James Milner's having to fill in as a left-back to keep you out of the side, it's probably not a good sign, even if the former Manchester City man has done pretty well as a stand-in.

Jurgen Klopp simply had to do something about his problem position, however, and he's now brought in Scottish international Andrew Robertson as a long-term successor.

Yet, Moreno's pre-season has brought him back into contention.

The 25-year-old still has an awful lot to do if he's to win round the Anfield faithful, no matter how popular he is off the pitch.

Klopp seems convinced, though, hence why he convinced FSG to reject an £11million offer from Napoli earlier this summer.

There's just something about Moreno that means no matter how many terrible performances he's put in, a lot of people will always have a soft spot for him.

And perhaps there's actually a player in there too. Admittedly, he too often finds himself out of position and is pretty hapless when it comes to set pieces, just like the rest of his defensive team-mates.

Moreno can produce brilliant moments

In all of that, comes the odd moment of genius, just as he's been remembering in an interview with the Telegraph, which he conducted in a pink tracksuit.

Taking the trouble to find a video on his phone, the full-back found a clip of a brilliant tackle he made on Sadio Mane in 2015 when the Senegal star was still at Southampton.

“Remember this tackle? Don’t you remember? I will show you. Look. I am faster,” Moreno said.

“This was incredible. I was like Usain Bolt. I was behind him and I caught him up. I’ve shown him this and he says he did not I know I was coming.”

Take a look - this can't happen on the training ground very often:

“I like joking about it with Sadio," he added.

“It is amazing watching Sadio and the way he runs. Never mind chasing him, I get tired watching him. It must be a nightmare for any defender. And now you have Salah on the other side? Vroom, vroom."

This is just another example of the spirit that has kept him at a club where he made just two league starts last season, and it looks as if that perseverance may finally pay off.

