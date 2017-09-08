Add Kylian Mbappe to an squad that already includes Edinson Cavani, Neymar, Angel di Maria and Julian Draxler and it leaves Paris Saint-Germain with one of the greatest attacking groups in Europe.

The 18-year-old completed his switch from AS Monaco last week on an initial loan deal that will turn into a £166 million permanent transfer next year.

All of Europe’s biggest clubs were interested in signing Mbappe this summer, including Real Madrid, but the young striker wanted to return home.

"It is with great joy and pride that I join Paris Saint-Germain," Mbappe said after signing his contract, per the Telegraph. "For any young person from the Paris region, it is a dream to wear the red and blue jersey and experience the unique atmosphere of the Parc des Princes.

"I really wanted to be a part of the club’s project, which is one of the most ambitious in Europe.

“Alongside my new team-mates, I intend to continue my progression while helping the team achieve the very big objectives it has set itself."

Mbappe produced an outstanding cross v Metz

Mbappe was thrust into action immediately, starting in this evening’s match against against Metz, and he showcased his ability with a wonderful cross in the first half.

Bursting free down the left, the France international picked out Cavani with an inch-perfect delivery with the outside of his boot.

The Uruguayan was unfortunately unable to head home, his header being tipped over.

Check out Mbappe’s delivery below.

PSG opened the lead in the 31st minute through Cavani and it seemed inevitable that they would cruise to their fifth straight win in Ligue 1.

However, Metz equalised shortly before half-time through former Newcastle United player Emmanuel Riviere.

With a front three that includes the two most expensive players in football history, PSG won’t struggle for goals this season.

But the defence could prove to be their undoing.

