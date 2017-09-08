Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe produces brilliant cross on PSG debut v Metz

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Add Kylian Mbappe to an squad that already includes Edinson Cavani, Neymar, Angel di Maria and Julian Draxler and it leaves Paris Saint-Germain with one of the greatest attacking groups in Europe.

The 18-year-old completed his switch from AS Monaco last week on an initial loan deal that will turn into a £166 million permanent transfer next year.

All of Europe’s biggest clubs were interested in signing Mbappe this summer, including Real Madrid, but the young striker wanted to return home.

Article continues below

"It is with great joy and pride that I join Paris Saint-Germain," Mbappe said after signing his contract, per the Telegraph. "For any young person from the Paris region, it is a dream to wear the red and blue jersey and experience the unique atmosphere of the Parc des Princes.

"I really wanted to be a part of the club’s project, which is one of the most ambitious in Europe.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: New England fans greeted Roger Goodell during Chiefs vs Patriots in hilarious fashion

Watch: New England fans greeted Roger Goodell during Chiefs vs Patriots in hilarious fashion

Huge WWE icon could be added to planned WrestleMania 34 main event [PWU]

Huge WWE icon could be added to planned WrestleMania 34 main event [PWU]

WWE could book John Cena in a huge match at Survivor Series [Sportskeeda]

WWE could book John Cena in a huge match at Survivor Series [Sportskeeda]

Twitter is stunned by Kylian Mbappe's unreal cross against Metz

Twitter is stunned by Kylian Mbappe's unreal cross against Metz

What George Best said in 2003 after Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd debut is amazing

What George Best said in 2003 after Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd debut is amazing

“Alongside my new team-mates, I intend to continue my progression while helping the team achieve the very big objectives it has set itself."

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-METZ-PSG

Mbappe produced an outstanding cross v Metz

Mbappe was thrust into action immediately, starting in this evening’s match against against Metz, and he showcased his ability with a wonderful cross in the first half.

Bursting free down the left, the France international picked out Cavani with an inch-perfect delivery with the outside of his boot.

The Uruguayan was unfortunately unable to head home, his header being tipped over.

Check out Mbappe’s delivery below.

Twitter reacts

It sent Twitter into a frenzy. Check out the best reaction below.

PSG opened the lead in the 31st minute through Cavani and it seemed inevitable that they would cruise to their fifth straight win in Ligue 1.

However, Metz equalised shortly before half-time through former Newcastle United player Emmanuel Riviere.

With a front three that includes the two most expensive players in football history, PSG won’t struggle for goals this season.

But the defence could prove to be their undoing.

How far will PSG go in the Champions League this season? Let us know in the comments section below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Paris Saint-Germain
Neymar
Ligue 1
Angel di Maria
Football
Thierry Henry
Edinson Cavani
Paris Saint-Germain
AS Monaco
Angel di Maria

Trending Stories

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Huge WWE icon could be added to planned WrestleMania 34 main event [PWU]

Huge WWE icon could be added to planned WrestleMania 34 main event [PWU]

Twitter is stunned by Kylian Mbappe's unreal cross against Metz

Twitter is stunned by Kylian Mbappe's unreal cross against Metz

What George Best said in 2003 after Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd debut is amazing

What George Best said in 2003 after Cristiano Ronaldo's Man Utd debut is amazing

Liverpool fans go crazy after Naby Keita scores incredible goal for RB Leipzig

Liverpool fans go crazy after Naby Keita scores incredible goal for RB Leipzig

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again