Football

Keita.

Liverpool fans react to Naby Keita's amazing goal for RB Leipzig v Hamburg

Such is the hype surrounding Naby Keita that Jurgen Klopp has been sent congratulatory messages after completing a move for the RB Leipzig midfielder.

Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign the 22-year-old next summer in what is being labelled an excellent piece of business.

"I have contact with a lot of people in the German Bundesliga, how you can imagine, and I've never got so many congratulation messages like after it was in [the] public that we signed Naby, because he's the player of the league," Klopp said on Friday, per ESPN.

"Last year, together with Thiago Alcantara who played outstandingly for Bayern Munich, he [Naby] was the flyer and he's doing that already for two or three years in different leagues. He's still a very young boy. That's really good news.

"OK, we have to wait. But sometimes you have to wait for a really good thing. I have no problem with this. I would have preferred another situation, but it's not a problem. It's cool.”

Klopp and Liverpool will now closely monitor Keita’s performances for Leipzig this season as they begin to envisage the Guinean in the side.

Keita scored a worldie v Hamburg

A box-to-box midfielder, Keita showed just why he is set to receive Steven Gerrard’s No.8 shirt by scoring a wonderful goal against Hamburg.

Keita received the ball 40 yards from goal before turning his marker, surging forward and unleashing a spectacular 30-yard effort that Hamburg goalkeeper Christian Mathenia could only help palm into the net.

Watch Keita’s brilliant strike below.

Liverpool fans react on Twitter

Liverpool fans, of course, went crazy on Twitter.

Keita is excited to join Liverpool

Liverpool spent much of the summer pursuing Keita and finally got him when they triggered his £48 million release clause and agreed to pay an additional fee on top.

“I am delighted that an agreement has been reached which will allow me to join Liverpool Football Club next summer, when I will become part of a project that excites me greatly,” Keita told Liverpool’s website.

“My commitment to RBL remains absolute for the remainder of my time at the club. I have given my all every time I have worn the shirt – that will be the case until the final whistle, in my final appearance."

His arrival at Anfield can’t come soon enough for Liverpool fans.

Will Keita be a good signing for Liverpool? Let us know in the comments section below!

