Kylian Mbappe needed just 59 minutes to show why Paris Saint-Germain will pay £166 million to buy him from Monaco on his debut for the Parisiens.

The 18-year-old scored as PSG cruised to a 5-1 victory over Metz.

Mbappe later provided an assist for Edinson Cavani and early evidence suggests their partnership with Neymar will be absolutely devastating.

Unai Emery’s side have now scored 19 goals in their five Ligue 1 matches as they look to reclaim the title from Monaco.

PSG have so far been unable to turn their incredible wealth into success on the European stage but with Neymar and Mbappe now at the club, there are no excuses anymore.

Watch Mbappe's debut goal v Metz

Mbappe, who was on the receiving end of a challenge from Benoit Assou-Ekotto that resulted in the former Tottenham Hotspur defender being sent off, scored the first of many goals with a composed finish from outside the Metz area.

Many would have thrashed at the ball but not Mbappe, who stroked the ball calmly beyond Metz goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima. Check out his goal below.

Benjamin Mendy tweeted

One man who appeared to enjoy Mbappe’s goal was his former Monaco teammate Benjamin Mendy, who also left the Stade Louis II in the summer.

Mendy, who signed for Manchester City in July, took to Twitter to express his excitement in the form of two emojis and one word: “Mention”.

Mbappe also tweeted

Mbappe wants to make history with PSG

Mbappe’s name will certainly be mentioned for many years to come.

The France international attracted interest from all across Europe, including England and Spain, but he felt that it was important to stay in his homeland.

"Great players make history in their own country," he told Telefoot after signing for PSG, per Goal. "If I had left France after six months I would have left as an eternal hope.

"When you come to Paris you are at a club that has the ambition to be the best in the world, you have come to a club that wants to play in all the competitions.

"I'm going to give everything I have got to make history with PSG.”

Scoring on your debut is always a good way to start.

