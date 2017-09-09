Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Who knew Benoit Assou-Ekotto was still a thing? .

Benoit Assou-Ekotto receives harsh red card for tackle on Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain broke a world record to bring Neymar to Ligue 1 this summer, but all eyes were on Kylian Mbappe on Friday night.

The striker was making his debut against Metz following his Deadline Day move from Monaco.

As the 18-year-old eventually cost PSG's Qatari owners £166million, big things are expected of him right from the start.

Thankfully, his first appearance for his new club didn't disappoint.

The French international's first notable action was supplying a lovely cross with the outside of his boot into Edinson Cavani, only for the 30-year-old to head it over the bar.

He could then have had a goal of his own when he left the ball for the Uruguayan, who did finish that time to make it 1-0.

Metz hit back, but Mbappe scored soon restored the visitors' lead with an impressive strike.

It was a case of job done as Unai Emery's men sealed a 5-1 victory to go top of the table.

However, on a night when Mbappe could do no wrong, he was involved in one controversial moment.

Mbappe made the most of this 

Former Tottenham left-back Benoit Assou-Ekotto saw red for a challenge on the teenager, when replays showed the Cameroonian did very little wrong.

Take a look:

The referee was taking quite a hammering on Twitter, and it's fair to say Mbappe didn't help matters by throwing in a few rolls on the ground for good measure.

It certainly looks as if he got the ball, even if he did challenge from behind.

There's something kind of poetic about seeing Assou-Ekotto gracing the same pitch as PSG's super-rich elites. This is a man who told the Guardian in 2010 that he didn't even like football and he only played for the money.

On this occasion, you have to feel sorry for the defender, even if he did dare to tackle the mighty Mbappe.

What did you think of the red card? Have your say in the comments. 

Football

