Signing Neymar in the summer transfer window represented a huge statement of intent at Paris Saint-Germain.

And that was before they added Kylian Mbappe.

The 18-year-old completed his move to PSG last week. It’s an initial loan deal that will become permanent next year, with the Parisiens paying AS Monaco £166 million for one of the brightest young talents in the game.

Mbappe had a handful of options, including Arsenal and Real Madrid, but he eventually decided to sign for the club he grew up watching.

“I met with Arsene Wenger, who is a great coach,” Mbappe told the Telegraph this week. “He has a great reputation here in France, he's well-respected and knows how to develop young players.

“This was a real option for me. But, of course, Paris Saint-Germain was the main option.

"Being here is like going back home for me. I used to come to this stadium when I was a boy to watch games."

Watch: Mbappe's goal v Metz

Mbappe and Neymar looked good together

Mbappe made his debut for PSG in last night’s match against Metz and made an immediate impact, scoring and providing as assist as Unai Emery’s side ran out 5-1 winners.

It wasn’t just the goal that excited PSG’s fans, but Mbappe’s connection with Neymar.

They trained together for the first time on Wednesday and yet displayed a connection that looked as if it had been developed through countless sessions.

Check out their highlights together below. Note the slick link-up at the 0:52 mark.

Mbappe: 'It was a beautiful goal'

Mbappe spoke of his delight after his PSG ended in a resounding win.

He was pleased to get off the mark with what he describes as a “beautiful goal”.

"It was a beautiful goal for my first," the 18-year-old told Canal +, per Goal . "I wanted to make a pass to Ney, [but] the defender intercepted and I was quicker to react than my opponent and shot with power.

"I always said I wanted to play with great players. I'm evolving with the best in the championship and perhaps in Europe. I learn from their movements and professionalism to do my best on the field.

"All I wanted was to be on the field, the coach made that decision. I enjoyed it. I am happy, I am happy with what I did."

Neymar has now scored four goals in four games for PSG and Mbappe is also off the mark.

Along with Edinson Cavani, who took his tally on the season to seven goals with a brace, they’re going to cause defences nightmares for years to come.

