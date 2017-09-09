Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

A brilliant video of Mesut Ozil destroying Barcelona while playing for Real Madrid goes viral

Back in 2010, the name Mesut Ozil was being echoed around Europe following a sensational World Cup campaign with Germany.

The young playmaker was snapped up by Real Madrid from Schalke after his exploits in South Africa and it is with Los Blancos where he forged a formidable reputation.

Alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, Ozil was at the peak of his powers, recording assists like they were going out of fashion.

In 2013, Real decided to offload him to Arsenal where, sadly, his career has stagnated, with the languid forward the regular subject of criticism from pundits and fans.

However, during his time in England, he has shown glimpses of his ridiculous talent, something that if Arsene Wenger could nurture properly, would become devastatingly effective.

Unfortunately, the manager has never been able to tailor a team to suit the needs of the German but it was something that was done for him in Spain.

A video has popped up on Twitter showing Ozil's brilliant performances against Barcelona and just look at the difference between then and now.

OZIL'S EL CLASICO WIZARDRY

He looks a complete different player. Ronaldo was often the main man to link-up with the sensational passing of the German and the serial goal scorer was livid with his departure back in 2013.

Spanish newspaper AS (via Independent) reported Ronaldo as telling his Portugal team-mates: “The sale of Ozil is very bad news for me.

“He was the player who best knew my moves in front of goal... I'm angry about Ozil leaving.”

Real Madrid v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Round of 16

Ozil has endured a very underwhelming restart to Premier League life this season, turning in a woeful display at Anfield in the 4-0 defeat to Liverpool.

In all fairness, he wasn't the worst player on the pitch, as that accolade was easily claimed by now Liverpool player, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Ozil now has to step up as a leader in order to dig Arsenal out of the mighty rut they find themselves in and he can start by turning in a commanding performance against Bournemouth.

