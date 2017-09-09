Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Serena Williams sends classy message to US Open finalists Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens

On court, we are used to seeing Serena Williams play aggressive, dominant and often unplayable tennis which can leave even the best women looking like amateurs.

Sentimentality hasn’t really looked like it has ever bothered Serena either as she’s shown on numerous occasions when playing her older sister Venus. The latest clash between the two at the Australian Open earlier this year saw Serena beat Venus and enabled the 35-year-old to lift her seventh Melbourne crown. 

It’s this dominance on court which has also seen Serena win 23 Grand Slams, surpassing German Steffi Graf’s record of 22 titles, including seven Wimbledon triumphs, six US Opens and three French Opens.

Her impressive resume is something any sports star would love to have and the world number 15 is currently on maternity leave after recently giving birth to a baby girl.

But it seems the American has still been keeping an eye on the sport she loves, and even sent fellow Americans Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens a classy message on Twitter ahead of today’s women’s US Open final.

The match up of Stephens, ranked 83rd ranked in the world against Keys, ranked 16th, was one not many would have predicted beforehand but looks to produce an intriguing final at Flushing Meadows.

It’s particularly special for Serena because the last time two American women lined up together in the US Open women’s final was in 2002 – when she took on sister Venus.

Serena took to Twitter on Friday night to express her excitement at seeing two Americans in the final once again.

“There are NO words to describe how proud and how happy I am for @Madison_Keys keys [sic] and @SloaneStephens for making the US open finals,” she wrote.

"These amazing women continue to change the game and bring excellence, power, finesse and change to tennis.

"What a joy it will be to watch this- hopefully first of many finals. Let's go ladies! ❤️❤️❤️"

It will no doubt only serve to inspire the two finalists to receive such a great message from a legend of the sport.

