A rain-soaked Lord's witnessed a historic moment on day two of England vs West Indies.

After Ben Stokes had stolen his thunder on the opening afternoon, James Anderson finally delivered his 500th Test wicket with the dismissal of Kraigg Brathwaite.

There have been plenty of ups and downs this series and already in this match, renewed questions are being asked about the hosts' top order.

Article continues below

Anderson provided some respite from all that, as he has so often done over the 14 years since making his debut.

On such a momentous occasion, footage has been doing the rounds of that first appearance against Zimbabwe, which also came at Lord's.

Article continues below

The 35-year-old's first victim was Mark Vermeulen and he went on to take impressive figures of 5-73.

What's eerie is that plenty of fans and reporters have been spotting the similarities between his first and 500th Test wickets.

Both Vermeulen and Brathwaite were undone by inswingers, clean bowled, from the same end at the Home of Cricket. Brathwaite's pitched a little closer to the stumps, but even so - take a look below:

Anderson's 500th wicket

And the first...

It seems unlikely the Burnley-born bowler will remember the specifics of that scalp given that it happened so many years ago.

His latest exploits have put England in a decent position after they came very close to matching the Windies' batting collapse in the first innings, leaving the visitors on 93-3 at close of play on Friday.

Record-breaker

"I don’t look at stats but because there’s not many people who have done it you know the people who are up there," Anderson said on Thursday, per Metro.

"I didn’t think I would play this much for England or get this many wickets. It’s very surreal to think I’ve achieved what I have and I’m thrilled I’ve been able to play for so long and have the success I’ve had.

"Five hundred wasn’t in my mind at the start of the summer – I knew over seven Tests I’d have to bowl very well and everything go my way to get near it."

Anderson will no doubt have his eye on more records now, as according to the Guardian, he needs 63 more to surpass the great Glenn McGrath of Australia with the best record for a fast bowler in history.

That will be some feat if he does manage it, especially considering his age.

For now, he joins an elite club featuring Courtney Walsh (West Indies), Anil Kumble (India), Shane Warne (Australia) and Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka).

Where does Jimmy Anderson rank among the greats? Have your say in the comments.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms