Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain reveals the player who tried to get him to sign for Liverpool for 5 years

Arsenal and Liverpool are not exactly the best of friends in football terms, meaning they rarely ever conduct transfer business between one another.

The odd player may choose to move, but of the most part, it is a divide which is rarely crossed. To sum up their rivalry, Liverpool actually have an anti-Arsenal clause inserted into the contract of Brazilian star, Roberto Firmino.

However, this summer, the two parties did enter into negotiations with Arsenal begrudgingly selling Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Jurgen Klopp's side for around £40m.

The versatile Englishman had entered the last year of his contract and in the final few days of the window, he had declared his desire to leave London.

He had an offer from Chelsea but in the end, he turned it down in favour of a move to Merseyside where he will actually be earning significantly less money.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has stated that the likes of Klopp and the project at Liverpool persuaded him to make the decision.

However, it appears that the foundations of this choice were not laid this summer, because one man was trying to persuade him to make the move for FIVE years.

England colleague Jordan Henderson is the man in question, with the Liverpool captain first bringing up the potential move back in 2012 on international duty.

Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League

"When I was with England with Stevie [Gerrard] we touched on Liverpool but Jordan [Henderson] is the one who most talked about Liverpool," Oxlade-Chamberlain told The Times.

"For five years he’s kept telling me that I need to come to Liverpool because he was enjoying it so much and he feels I’d fit in, and the club would get the best out of me. This week it’s come true."

The former Arsenal man has also stated that he wishes to be given a chance in central midfield, just like Henderson.

FBL-WC-2018-ENG-SVK-TRAINING

However, Klopp has stated that he believes Oxlade-Chamberlain can operate in as many as four different positions.

"He's a very good football player," said the Reds boss, per Mirror.

"Good in small spaces, very good in big spaces. Good dribbler, good passer. I really like and you want him on the pitch as often as possible.

FBL-ENG-PR-LIVERPOOL-ARSENAL

"In the system we play at the moment, he can play in four positions. Both No.8s and both wingers. We play in a specific way and we want to use him in these positions."

