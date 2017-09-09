The Boston Celtics have undergone some major roster changes this summer after being involved in some high-profile deals on the trade market and free agency.

The C's recently pulled off the blockbuster trade of the offseason by acquiring All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In exchange, the franchise gave up last season's top scorer Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 unprotected first-round pick and a 2020 second-round pick via the Miami Heat.

Before completing the deal for Irving, Boston had already signed the most coveted free agent on the market in Gordon Hayward.

The small forward opted out his contract with the Utah Jazz and decided to reunite with his former college coach Brad Stevens.

That led to the organisation making some sacrifices in order to land two All-Star players and remain under the luxury tax.

Longtime Celtic Avery Bradley was traded to the Detroit Pistons shortly after they landed Hayward in a deal that saw Marcus Morris head to Beantown.

The 26-year-old spent seven seasons in Boston but he wasn't surprised by the team's decision to offload him.

"Anything is possible, anything can happen at any time," he told Bleacher Report. "...I wasn't shocked that it happened, you know what I mean? I knew it was a possibility; it was something that we spoke about. Obviously, you can't read the future and know what team, but I knew I was going somewhere."

The shooting guard enjoyed a career-year averaging 16.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game as he was part of a Boston Celtics team that topped the Eastern Conference and made the conference finals.

Along with Bradley, the likes of Kelly Olynyk, Amir Johnson, Gerald Green and Jonas Jerebko also departed Massachusetts.

Heading into the new season, the Celtics roster will only feature four players from the previous campaign; Al Horford, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier.

Bradley, however, doesn't want to dwell on his time in Boston and is instead looking forward to his new role with the Pistons and has high hopes for the team.

"I feel like anything is possible. Where we're able to buy into what Stan [Van Gundy] is trying to do, we have a lot of talent," he said. "If we're able to put that all together and everybody buys in, we can have a special year. Especially with a coach like Stan Van Gundy; he's special and he really knows his stuff.

"I want to help bring more leadership to help this team and just bring that hard-working mentality to the team, and I feel like if I'm able to accomplish that, I feel like anything is possible for our team this year."

The All-Defensive guard will be a free agent in 2018, so the pressure will be on him to prove he deserves a big payday next summer.