Hands up if you had heard of N’Golo Kante before Leicester signed him from Caen in 2015 for just £5.6 million.

No, didn’t think so.

But it didn’t take long for everyone in England to start taking notice of the diminutive midfielder.

His performances for the Foxes saw them do the unthinkable, completing the 5000/1 feat of winning the Premier League.

And his displays earned him a £32 million move to Chelsea.

And Kante proved his performances for Leicester weren’t a one-off as he lifted the Premier League trophy once again at Stamford Bridge - earning the PFA Player of the Year in the process.

Despite winning the league in two consecutive seasons for two different clubs, there are still doubts over the Frenchman.

While he's one of the best players in Europe when it comes to breaking up play, his ability on the ball is often questioned - especially when it comes to his passing.

However, a Chelsea fan has posted a video of Kante’s ‘biggest weakness’ - and it’s gone viral.

The compilation clip shows Kante spraying around passes like Paul Scholes in his prime.

Watch: N'Golo Kante's 'biggest weakness'

Take a look:

Kante will be looking to win his third consecutive Premier League title with Chelsea this season but will need to be at his very best to beat the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham to glory.

Conte on Danny Drinkwater

And Antonio Conte has attempted to rekindle the midfield partnership Kante had at Leicester after he signed Danny Drinkwater on transfer deadline day.

"Danny is a really good player and two years ago he and N'Golo won the league, played every game and showed to be strong," Conte said.

"He is a really good player and can help us. For me the midfield is very important because I need midfielders with specific characteristics and Danny has these characteristics.

"Now it is important for him to be 100% fit, to recover the best physical condition and adapt himself in our style of football and then he will be ready to help us and play with Chelsea."

