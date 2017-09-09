Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Kante.

Video showing N'Golo Kante's 'biggest weakness' goes viral

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Hands up if you had heard of N’Golo Kante before Leicester signed him from Caen in 2015 for just £5.6 million.

No, didn’t think so.

But it didn’t take long for everyone in England to start taking notice of the diminutive midfielder.

Article continues below

His performances for the Foxes saw them do the unthinkable, completing the 5000/1 feat of winning the Premier League.

And his displays earned him a £32 million move to Chelsea.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

WATCH: ESPN's Scott Van Pelt makes hilarious mistake trying to say 'Kansas City Chiefs'

WATCH: ESPN's Scott Van Pelt makes hilarious mistake trying to say 'Kansas City Chiefs'

Reason CM Punk could return to WWE soon [DS]

Reason CM Punk could return to WWE soon [DS]

WWE Superstar explains why he was against Finn Balor’s demon character

WWE Superstar explains why he was against Finn Balor’s demon character

How Sadio Mane reacted in the dressing room after his red card v Man City

How Sadio Mane reacted in the dressing room after his red card v Man City

Twitter reckons Mohamed Salah has one major problem after Man City 5-0 Liverpool

Twitter reckons Mohamed Salah has one major problem after Man City 5-0 Liverpool

And Kante proved his performances for Leicester weren’t a one-off as he lifted the Premier League trophy once again at Stamford Bridge - earning the PFA Player of the Year in the process.

Football Writers Association Player of the Year

Despite winning the league in two consecutive seasons for two different clubs, there are still doubts over the Frenchman.

While he's one of the best players in Europe when it comes to breaking up play, his ability on the ball is often questioned - especially when it comes to his passing.

However, a Chelsea fan has posted a video of Kante’s ‘biggest weakness’ - and it’s gone viral.

The compilation clip shows Kante spraying around passes like Paul Scholes in his prime.

Watch: N'Golo Kante's 'biggest weakness'

Take a look:

Kante will be looking to win his third consecutive Premier League title with Chelsea this season but will need to be at his very best to beat the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham to glory.

Conte on Danny Drinkwater

And Antonio Conte has attempted to rekindle the midfield partnership Kante had at Leicester after he signed Danny Drinkwater on transfer deadline day.

"Danny is a really good player and two years ago he and N'Golo won the league, played every game and showed to be strong," Conte said.

Leicester City v Watford - Premier League

"He is a really good player and can help us. For me the midfield is very important because I need midfielders with specific characteristics and Danny has these characteristics.

"Now it is important for him to be 100% fit, to recover the best physical condition and adapt himself in our style of football and then he will be ready to help us and play with Chelsea."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Didier Drogba
Eden Hazard
Football
John Terry
Premier League
Leicester City
Chelsea
Frank Lampard

Trending Stories

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Reason CM Punk could return to WWE soon [DS]

Reason CM Punk could return to WWE soon [DS]

How Sadio Mane reacted in the dressing room after his red card v Man City

How Sadio Mane reacted in the dressing room after his red card v Man City

Twitter reckons Mohamed Salah has one major problem after Man City 5-0 Liverpool

Twitter reckons Mohamed Salah has one major problem after Man City 5-0 Liverpool

What Alvaro Morata did against Leicester to remind Twitter of Fernando Torres

What Alvaro Morata did against Leicester to remind Twitter of Fernando Torres

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again