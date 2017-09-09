The Milwaukee Bucks have assembled one of the most talented young teams in the NBA and are about to embark on an exciting period.

Led by their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks have a core group of players that can help the franchise compete with the best teams in the Eastern Conference in the coming years.

Much of the credit must go to the front office for drafting well and identifying promising players across the board.

Last summer they pulled off one of the steals of the draft by selecting point guard Malcolm Brogdon with the 36th overall pick as he went on to claim the Rookie of the Year award.

Giannis himself was the 15th pick in 2013 which shows that the organisation's scouting network is doing a good job.

But the Bucks are pinning much of their future success on one of their lottery picks of recent years; their 2014 number two overall pick Jabari Parker.

Unfortunately for Milwaukee and the player, his progress has twice been halted by serious ACL injuries.

After initially injuring his knee in his rookie campaign, Parker tore his ACL in the same knee last season after he made a terrific start to the year. In 51 games, he averaged 20.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists - which were all career-highs.

The 22-year-old is not expected to return to action until the new year but he is eligible for a contract extension now.

According to Gery Woelfel of Woelfel's Press Box, Parker and his agent have informed the Bucks that they want nothing less than a max contract.

Milwaukee can offer the small forward the designated rookie extension, which would be a five-year deal worth approximately $151.1 million.

Teams have until October 16 - the day before the 2017-18 season tips off - to ink long-term deals with extension-eligible players. In order to qualify for an extension, a player must be on a rookie scale contract and entering their fourth NBA season, which Jabari is.

If a deal isn't agreed upon prior to the upcoming season between the two parties, the Bucks could still negotiate a long-term deal with Parker, but he would become a restricted free agent next summer.

Therefore, other teams could approach him with a large offer sheet which the Bucks would have to match to retain his services.

His talent is unquestionable but health is the main concern for the franchise in regards to the Duke product.

The Wisconsin-based outfit will have to make a tough decision on whether they can give out such a huge contract to a player that has suffered two major injuries in his first four years in the league.