There are a handful of world-class players who, many football fans would argue, are ‘complete’.

But is there such thing as a truly complete footballer?

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are perhaps the closest thing we’ll ever see to footballing perfection but even they have their weaknesses, as you’ll see by scrolling further down this page.

That doesn’t mean they’re not world-class footballers or even, in the case of Messi and Ronaldo, genuine legends of the game.

The following players on this list get an awful lot of praise for their remarkable ability and deservedly so. But for a bit of balance, let’s take a look at the areas where they’re not so special.

Sergio Ramos | Discipline

Sergio Ramos is arguably the world’s best central defender and has been for some time now but his disciplinary record is absolutely atrocious.

The Spain international picked up the 23rd - 23rd! - red card of his Real Madrid career last month.

It’s as impressive as it is disgraceful.

Lionel Messi | Penalties

Lionel Messi is, in the eyes of many, the best footballer of all time - but what is it about the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and penalties?

Check out this video showing the 21 penalties he’s missed between 2008 and 2017…

Perhaps there’s something about left-footed players and penalties because the next big-name player on this list has the same issue.

Antoine Griezmann | Penalties

Yep, like Messi, Antoine Griezmann’s biggest weakness would appear to be taking penalties.

Still, fair play to the lad for having the nerve to continue stepping up.

Romelu Lukaku | First touch

Plenty was made of Romelu Lukaku’s first touch when he signed for Manchester United this summer.

The Belgium international has enjoyed an excellent start to life at Old Trafford and his first touch has undoubtedly improved over the past couple of years, but it still needs working on.

Edinson Cavani | Finishing

It will seem absurd to some readers that we’re highlighting Edinson Cavani’s finishing as a genuine weakness. After all, the Uruguay international netted 49 goals in 50 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain last season.

But those who watch him on a regular basis will know precisely where we’re coming from.

Arjen Robben | Right foot

When your left foot is *that* good, you don’t really need a right foot.

But anyway, it clearly is Robben’s biggest weakness.

“I’ve got one,” Robben responded when asked if he had a right foot for a recent FIFA 18 advert, “but just to stand on it.” Sounds about right.

Joe Hart | Diving to his left

Bit of an odd one, this. But once you see it, you won’t be able to unsee it.

As we saw during a Serie A match between AS Roma and Torino last season - click HERE - Joe Hart has trouble saving shots down to his left-hand side.

Gareth Bale | Fitness

Gareth Bale is a wonderful attacking player and was, for a few years, the most expensive footballer ever until Manchester United signed Paul Pogba last summer.

However, the Real Madrid superstar misses far too many matches due to various injury problems.

Perhaps a bit harsh to call this a ‘weakness’, but there’s no doubt that his inability to stay fit harms his reputation on the world stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo | Defensive contribution

We couldn’t have Messi in this list without mentioning Cristiano Ronaldo.

His fans will inevitably say that he has no weaknesses and is closer to the ‘complete footballer’ than anything we’ve ever seen before.

However, others will argue with WhoScored’s player analysis. The defensive side of his game often leaves a lot to be desired - although who needs to defend when you’re that lethal upfront?

Mesut Ozil | Work ethic

Does Mesut Ozil’s body language work against him - or is he just a bit lazy?

Whatever your opinion, there’s no doubt that the Germany international has gone missing in far too many big matches for Arsenal since arriving at the Emirates Stadium back in 2013.

Manuel Neuer | Overconfidence

One of the best goalkeepers of all time, Manuel Neuer usually gets it right when he comes rushing out of his box.

But there are times when he gets overconfident and things go horribly wrong…

