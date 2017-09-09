You can’t exactly fault Michy Batshuayi for entertainment.

Since moving to Stamford Bridge last year, Premier League fans have been lapping up his banter on Twitter and general, eccentric behavior.

Whether it be teasing EA about his FIFA 17 statistics or roasting Eden Hazard for his haircut, his 800,000 followers are usually in for a laugh.

This is, of course, in spite of the fact Batshuayi is struggling to nail down a place in Chelsea’s starting XI. Besides, the fact remains that he has amassed just one league start since his move.

And that break-through moment, on the back of a promising pre-season, wasn’t exactly life changing.

Chelsea were memorably put to the sword by Burnley with Alvaro Morata eventually replacing Batshuayi and putting in a far more impressive performance.

Morata hasn’t lost his place since, scoring again versus Everton and Batshuayi did himself no favours with an own goal at Tottenham.

As a result, his late season flourish and pre-season goal spree have been reduced to trivia. He can at least seek sanctuary in Chelsea’s last-ditch attempt to sign Fernando Llorente dying a death.

Nevertheless, Antonio Conte can have no complaints about the 23-year-old’s talent.

The Belgian has been doing all he can to amend for his banal start to the season and to display that aforementioned talent. In particular, Batshuayi has been fine-tuning his finishing during training.

Excitingly for Chelsea supporters, the Cobham cameras captured that very practice and Batshuayi was in menacing form.

The tricky forward produced four outrageous finishes in quick succession, two of which nestling in the top corner. It’s only right that he posted the strikes on Instagram then – check it out below:

There’s a few for the highlight reel, that’s for sure.

Naturally, Batshuayi found time in his caption to poke a little bit of fun at Willy Caballero who was on the receiving end of the strikes. He penned: “Willy loved the last one I think!”

He cited the final goal, which Caballero could do nothing but applaud.

Batshuayi will have to transfer such lethal finishing to matches for the regular adulation of Chelsea supporters, however. Well, that or a tweet.

