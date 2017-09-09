Paul Heyman understandably receives plenty of praise from the WWE Universe, as his brilliant business mind and creativity has provided fans with plenty of entertainment over the years.

We can sit here all day and discuss some of our favourite and most memorable Heyman moments, and based on his track record, he’ll probably pull out with something incredible next week in the build-up to the No Mercy clash against Braun Strowman.

GENIUS

In recent years, though, other than his alliance with CM Punk, Heyman has been most famously associated with Brock Lesnar – picking up where he left off when he helped introduce The Beast Incarnate as The Next Big Thing during his first stint in WWE.

He’s helped Lesnar conquer The Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania XXX, before capturing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and is now the Universal Champion after overcoming some big obstacles.

Throughout all of this, Heyman has helped Lesnar look ridiculously strong thanks to his work on the microphone and it has been well-documented online in recent weeks that Heyman is having an increasing influence on the segments and matches Lesnar is featured in.

While fans perhaps won’t mind his input, his influence doesn’t seem to be sitting too well with some in WWE’s management and creative team, per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

CHANGES

According to the source, Heyman is controversial backstage because there are some who don’t like the fact that he continues to change segments with Lesnar. Meltzer noted that Heyman is taking it upon himself to change the recent in-ring segments involving both men, and it isn’t going down will creative as they see it as a slight to them.

A reason why he’s able to have such an influence and get away with it is because Lesnar’s on-screen advocate also has a lot of influence with Vince McMahon, so that gives him more freedom to alter plans he feels could do better if they were changed.

Meltzer also went on to add that Lesnar would have gone along with the original plans the creative team had penned down for him if Heyman wasn’t around, but it isn’t clear what those original ideas were or what Heyman ended up changing.

It’s understandable why they’d be frustrated, as you could argue that their hard work is being undone by one man and they’d feel undermined because every idea they have is continuously being changed by Heyman to fit their needs.

Nevertheless, it’s proving to be enjoyable on-screen, so Heyman must be doing something right.

