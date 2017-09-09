Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Ronaldo.

When Cristiano Ronaldo put Ashley Cole on his backside in 2003

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

A lot of defenders have tried - and failed - to stop Cristiano Ronaldo during his career.

Whoever Ronaldo faces, he always seems to get the better of them.

But who is the toughest opponent Ronaldo has faced during his incredible career?

Article continues below

That question was put to Cristiano last year. His answer? Ashley Cole.

"Over the years I had some great battles with Ashley Cole, he does not give you a second to breathe," Ronaldo told Coach Mag.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

WATCH: ESPN's Scott Van Pelt makes hilarious mistake trying to say 'Kansas City Chiefs'

WATCH: ESPN's Scott Van Pelt makes hilarious mistake trying to say 'Kansas City Chiefs'

Reason CM Punk could return to WWE soon [DS]

Reason CM Punk could return to WWE soon [DS]

WWE Superstar explains why he was against Finn Balor’s demon character

WWE Superstar explains why he was against Finn Balor’s demon character

How Sadio Mane reacted in the dressing room after his red card v Man City

How Sadio Mane reacted in the dressing room after his red card v Man City

Twitter reckons Mohamed Salah has one major problem after Man City 5-0 Liverpool

Twitter reckons Mohamed Salah has one major problem after Man City 5-0 Liverpool

"He was such a tenacious player when he was at his peak, quick, tough in the tackle. You knew it would never be an easy game."

Chelsea's Ashley Cole (L) challenges for

But do you remember the first time Ronaldo faced Cole?

No?

Well, we’ve found a clip of the first time they met - and it didn’t take long for Ronaldo to humiliate Cole.

The clash between United and Arsenal in September 2003 will always be remembered for Ruud van Nistelrooy’s late penalty miss and the carnage that ensued afterward.

Martin Keown and Ruud Van Nistelrooy argue

But it was during that match that an 18-year-old Ronaldo proved that he was the real deal.

Just weeks earlier, Ronaldo stunned everyone during his debut against Bolton which Alex Ferguson described it was “unbelievable.”

While performing against Bolton is one thing, producing an impressive display against the league’s top sides is another thing altogether.

And after just four minutes, Ronaldo had Cole on his backside.

p1bpj3stutubt1uqpfkq1b331bd.jpg

A brilliant stopover and a quick change of pace left Cole struggling to change direction, causing him to slip over.

Watch: Ronaldo's impressive display vs Arsenal

Take a look at Ronaldo’s skill - and the rest of his highlights during the 0-0 draw:

Fourteen years on, and Ronaldo has established himself as one of the best players to have ever played the sport.

The Real Madrid superstar is set to win his fifth Ballon d’Or in January to draw level with Lionel Messi’s tally.

At the age of 32 and defenders are still trying to work out how to stop him.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Paul Scholes
Ryan Giggs
Rio Ferdinand
Wayne Rooney
Football
Premier League
Manchester United
Thierry Henry
Mesut Özil
Alexis Sanchez
Arsenal
Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo
La Liga
Gary Neville

Trending Stories

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Reason CM Punk could return to WWE soon [DS]

Reason CM Punk could return to WWE soon [DS]

How Sadio Mane reacted in the dressing room after his red card v Man City

How Sadio Mane reacted in the dressing room after his red card v Man City

Twitter reckons Mohamed Salah has one major problem after Man City 5-0 Liverpool

Twitter reckons Mohamed Salah has one major problem after Man City 5-0 Liverpool

What Alvaro Morata did against Leicester to remind Twitter of Fernando Torres

What Alvaro Morata did against Leicester to remind Twitter of Fernando Torres

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again