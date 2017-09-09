For the first time in his NBA career, Paul George will be suiting up in a uniform that isn't the Indiana Pacers next season.

The superstar was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder this summer after informing the Pacers that he would be opting-out of his contract and not re-sign in 2018.

The franchise was left with no option but to offload the small forward but their decision to send him to OKC was met with huge surprise.

The two parties agreed on a package that saw Indiana receive Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis in return.

It has since been reported that they were close to trading PG13 to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a three-team trade with the Denver Nuggets that also included Kevin Love.

But the Pacers reportedly pulled out of that deal at the last minute and decided to send George to the Western Conference.

As a result, Indiana will only be facing their former star on two occasions in the regular season, with the first encounter on 25 October at the Chesapeake Energy Arena and the return game on 13 December at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The four-time All-Star is sure to get a hostile reception from the Indianapolis crowd on his return to the court where he made a name for himself and his former teammates are not looking to make things any easier for him too.

Despite being close friends with George, Lance Stephenson is looking forward to going up against him next year and says friendship will be put to one side during those two matchups.

“Paul, like I said, that’s my brother, but when it comes to the court, I ain’t got no friends," Stephenson said. "After the game, we could go out to eat.”

Lance signed a three-year deal to return to the Pacers last season after he also left the organisation as a free agent in 2014.

The 27-year-old had a failed spell with the Charlotte Hornets and followed that up with brief stints with the Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves before he was given an opportunity to return to the place where he excelled.

He has a special bond with the Indiana fans and they'll be expecting him to make life difficult for PG and really go after him when they meet.

These are already two matchups that have been circled on the calendar by most fans and it is sure to provide real entertainment as emotions will be running high.