Rafael Nadal came through a tough semi-final match against Argentine Juan Del Porto to eventually win 4-6 6-0 6-3 6-2 at Flushing Meadows on Friday night.

The 31-year-old Spaniard is aiming to win his third US Open title and 16th Grand Slam against surprise finalist, South African Kevin Anderson who, at number 32 in the world, is the lowest ranked singles men’s player to ever reach a major final.

"It means a lot,” Nadal said after the match in New York.

Article continues below

"It has been an amazing season of course after a couple with injures and troubles.

"To be back here in front of this amazing crowd, on this amazing court, and to have the chance to fight for another title is so important to me.

Article continues below

"I changed a couple of things after the first set,

"I was playing too much to his backhand and I knew that I had to change and move him more and be more unpredictable. It worked really well and I am very happy."

Del Potro, having already gotten the better of both Roger Federer in four sets and Dominic Thiem in an epic five set contest at Flushing Meadows, looked like he might do the same to Nadal after winning the first set 6-4.

As the match continued on, though, fatigue started to get to Del Potro and coupled with Nadal finding his range, the 31-year-old from Majorca started to pull away.

"I'm just tired," Del Potro said following his semi-final defeat.

"I've been exhausted after the [Dominic] Thiem match, the Roger [Federer] match. I had flu during the week.

"So I had many problems before this match, but I was very motivated to play the semi-final in my best tournament.

"He just played better than me. He deserved to win, and I did all my best, all my effort to survive this match - but I couldn't do well."

Following his victory over the plucky Argentine Del Potro, Nadal tweeted a brilliant video of his perspective of the winning point. Showing just how much reaching another Grand Slam final meant to him.

He posted: “Match point. Always a special feeling and a tough one! #USOpen”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms