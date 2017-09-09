In a recent poll on the NBA on TNT Twitter account, 'China Klay' was voted as the 2017 Summer MVP.

For those of you not familiar to this, it refers to Klay Thompson's eventful trip to China earlier this summer.

After helping the Golden State Warriors win their second championship in three years, the shooting guard let his hair down during a promotional trip to Far East Asia and became an internet sensation.

It all began with the three-time All-Star's failed 360 dunk attempt that quickly went viral across social media.

Thompson didn't let that affect him, however, as videos emerged almost on a daily basis showing the Dubs star dancing in multiple locations and also air balling a three-pointer.

This led to fans creating the hashtag #ChinaKlay in his honour after a memorable trip to Asia.

His Splash Brother Stephen Curry also spent some time in China this summer and couldn't help but troll his teammate by re-enacting his failed dunk attempt.

Once he returned to the States, Klay admitted he didn't know how much attention he was getting back home, but Draymond Green recently revealed how much of a roasting he was also getting from his fellow Warriors.

“That video went viral,” Green told Sina.com. “It was pretty bad.”

“He went straight into our group chat and everybody talked about him. It was a good time, but yeah it was very funny.”

Green has also visited China in previous offseasons and saw just how big the NBA is over there, but he is expecting Thompson to teach him a thing or two after his trips in recent years.

“Klay may know a few things now,” the power forward said. “He’s been over there quite a bit over the last few years. He might be able to teach me a few things.”

After winning another ring, Draymond also finally received an individual honour that he desperately wanted to win after being named as the Defensive Player of the Year for their first time in his career.

But the highlight of the year for the 27-year-old and the entire franchise was their revenge over the Cleveland Cavaliers after blowing a 3-1 lead in 2016 and losing to LeBron James and co.

Green said the feeling of winning the Larry O'Brien trophy was the same but admitted that they were more determined than ever to achieve it.

“The second one, the feeling didn’t change, still one of the best feelings in the world, but I do think going into the second one, there was just a different mindset, especially after what happened last year,” Green said.

“To get back there and basically avenge that loss. I saw guys locked-in and focused at a level that I have never seen before.”

The Oakland-based outfit is already the heavy favourite to repeat next year and it'll take something special to stop them from adding to their trophy collection.