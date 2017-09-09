After completing his £35 million move from Arsenal to Liverpool, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain couldn’t have been more complimentary about Jurgen Klopp if he’d tried.

Speaking in an interview with The Times, the 24-year-old hailed Klopp and admitted the charismatic German coach’s presence was one of the reasons why he chose to join the Reds over Chelsea.

"It was the hardest decision I've ever had to make,” Oxlade-Chamberlain was quoted as saying by ESPN. "I want to thank the Arsenal fans who've always supported me. But I can't apologise for my decision to leave. I want to get more out of myself.

"I felt the main thing was taking myself out of my comfort zone. That's why Liverpool shouted out for me.

"Having been someone on the outside looking in, I couldn't help but notice what the manager is doing here, and wondering what it would be like to play for a character like that.

"He's very inspirational, passionate, involved and intense. I felt that was something that could gee me up.

"You can see from how the team play how he instils that intensity in the players. I feel like that kick up the backside would be good for me. The manager can take me up to the next level.''

Was Oxlade-Chamberlain having a dig at Wenger?

Whether true or not, Oxlade-Chamberlain’s comments suggest he felt Arsene Wenger was no longer capable of motivating him.

Thierry Henry stuns Twitter with Oxlade-Chamberlain comments

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, who Oxlade-Chamberlain idolised growing up along with Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard, has read the former Southampton’s starlets comments and clearly isn’t impressed.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League clash against Manchester City this afternoon, the Sky Sports pundit laid into Oxlade-Chamberlain.

“You also have to bring something yourself,” Henry said. “You talk about the manager, the manager is amazing, the manager is this, the manager is that - good.

“You also talk about the stuff that you didn’t have at Arsenal, apparently. You also have to bring something to the table.

“I’ve been watching him for a very long time and I still don’t know what he is good at.”

Ouch.

“You can find out about any player what they’re not good at, but normally you find out at one point what they *are* good at.

“And that’s what thing that he needs to understand very soon: that he also needs to bring something to the table.”

