Although it’s not a match you’d assume would take place at No Mercy, nor would you want it to, we’re going to see Roman Reigns battle John Cena on September 24 in Los Angeles, California.

It had been well-documented online that WWE brought Cena back to SmackDown LIVE as a free agent, as that label would allow him to move between both the blue brand and Monday Night RAW and his first feud back on Monday nights is against The Big Dog.

NO MERCY

While they’re two of the most polarising stars in all of WWE, the work they have done so far has been nothing short of incredible. Fans have heaped praise on Cena for his shoot-style promo on Reigns, while they have taken their feud online in a bitter war of words exchanged by both men on social media.

It was revealed earlier this week that the reason WWE has booked this match so soon is because of Cena’s filming schedule, and he won’t be around soon to compete, so officials wanted this feud and match to happen now so they can move forward with Reigns and look to place him in other storylines while Cena is away filming ‘Bumblebee.’

However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed exactly what WWE is hoping to achieve out of this match, and it all revolves around their long-term focus and plan for the former Shield member.

GETTING REIGNS OVER

According to the source, the main purpose of WWE having Reigns feud with Cena now is so that they can try and get Reigns over with the fans, as officials see WrestleMania 34 as Reigns’ coronation and they want to build-up the New Orleans event as his big moment where he’s expected to defeat Brock Lesnar.

To accomplish this, it’s thought that WWE will book Reigns to leave with the win, but if he does end up losing then it will be because officials feel that a loss to Cena at this stage would be better for Reigns in the long run.

So, even if he loses to Cena, it doesn’t mean his plans have changed or his push has been derailed; WWE is still going all-out with Reigns and the only way is up for the former WWE Champion.

