Last summer, Manchester United stunned the footballing world when they re-signed Paul Pogba from Juventus in a £89m deal.

The Red Devils saw him depart to Turin on a free, but in Italy the French midfielder forged a reputation as one of the world's finest.

Upon his arrival on English shores, the spotlight was shined on Pogba to perform to a high standard and for a while, he was heavily criticised by pundits.

Towards the latter stages of the 2016/17 campaign, he began to show what convinced Jose Mourinho to splash the cash on him, turning in a wonderful performance in the Europa League final victory over Ajax.

However, one United fan has made the case that Pogba was pretty good for most of last season and has created a video montage of his awesome displays in midfield.

After you've watched it, you can't help but think that United certainly do have one of the best midfielders in world football.

However, to say he's the best central midfielder in the world is perhaps going a bit far at this moment in time.

The likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Thiago Alcantara certainly have a better claim to that illustrious throne than Pogba.

Nevertheless, the Frenchman has started the season in fantastic form, scoring two goals in the opening three Premier League games.

United have won all three games, scoring 10 goals in the process and not conceding once.

Pogba has said that this season he feels a weight has been lifted off of his shoulders due to Neymar's €222m move to Paris Saint-Germain.

“Last season the first question from everyone was always all about the price tag. Now everyone is asking about the football. That tells you everything,” the midfielder said, per Manchester Evening News.

“I am always confident. I always give my best and now it is my second season. I know more about the Premier League and I adapt more with the team. It is about the team.

"When the team performs well, the players perform well too. I am confident for the team this season.”

