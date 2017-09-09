Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Louis van Gaal..

Louis van Gaal reveals how he savaged Manchester United after 2016 sacking

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Louis van Gaal doesn’t exactly live fondly in the memories of Manchester United fans.

The Dutchman’s two-year tenure at Old Trafford was blighted by erratic transfer activity and punctuated with dire football. Anthony Martial and an FA Cup win are some of the few things for which LVG can be thanked.

Perhaps in accordance with the unrest, Van Gaal’s reign ended in far from amicable fashion.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay

Article continues below

There’s no kind way to sack a manager, even less so just days after capturing silverware but the ex-Barcelona boss constructed a particularly feisty defence.

Van Gaal put pen to paper on a three-year deal when he inherited the reins from Ryan Giggs in 2014. However, the writing was on the wall 12 months early and with Jose Mourinho freshly available.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

WATCH: ESPN's Scott Van Pelt makes hilarious mistake trying to say 'Kansas City Chiefs'

WATCH: ESPN's Scott Van Pelt makes hilarious mistake trying to say 'Kansas City Chiefs'

Reason CM Punk could return to WWE soon [DS]

Reason CM Punk could return to WWE soon [DS]

WWE Superstar explains why he was against Finn Balor’s demon character

WWE Superstar explains why he was against Finn Balor’s demon character

How Sadio Mane reacted in the dressing room after his red card v Man City

How Sadio Mane reacted in the dressing room after his red card v Man City

Twitter reckons Mohamed Salah has one major problem after Man City 5-0 Liverpool

Twitter reckons Mohamed Salah has one major problem after Man City 5-0 Liverpool

Ever since the Special One was sacked by Chelsea in December 2015, the rumour mill was running against Van Gaal.

Manchester United didn’t fancy hanging around with their planning either. You could argue the Dutchman, in his twilight months with United, was managing a club that just didn’t want him.

One doesn’t simply mess with Van Gaal, though.

Manchester United v Crystal Palace - The Emirates FA Cup Final

And in a fiery interview with the Mirror this week, the 66-year-old produced a frosty recollection of his 2016 exit. It’s fair to say he didn’t go down without a fight.

Van Gaal explained: “The pressure was enormous with my head in the noose and they went right behind my back.

“I think it was all orchestrated like a film and it was done very much behind my back right from January.

“I denied it, even to my wife, because between me as a manager and the chief executive Ed Woodward, everything was running as normal.”

It was how Van Gaal dealt with his contract being cut short, though, that marks the might of the man. Trust LVG to take on one of the world’s biggest clubs.

“They told me only after it was leaked out and it was the biggest disappointment of my life,” he explained.

“United did not discuss this with me. If they had come to me with the Mourinho plan then I could have said 'okay, let's give it everything for the last six months, complete commitment to each other and the team and then Jose Mourinho can take over.’

Real Madrid's Portuguese coach Jose Mour

“They could have saved the last year of my salary by doing that but after what happened I made them pay every penny.”

Ouch.

However savage that may be, it’s hard to see United regretting paying up. Jose Mourinho has, after all, accomplished more in 14 months than LVG ever looked like achieving in three years.

Do you think Manchester United will win the league this season? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Louis van Gaal
Football

Trending Stories

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Reason CM Punk could return to WWE soon [DS]

Reason CM Punk could return to WWE soon [DS]

How Sadio Mane reacted in the dressing room after his red card v Man City

How Sadio Mane reacted in the dressing room after his red card v Man City

Twitter reckons Mohamed Salah has one major problem after Man City 5-0 Liverpool

Twitter reckons Mohamed Salah has one major problem after Man City 5-0 Liverpool

What Alvaro Morata did against Leicester to remind Twitter of Fernando Torres

What Alvaro Morata did against Leicester to remind Twitter of Fernando Torres

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again