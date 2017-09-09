Now that the Floyd Mayweather Jr chapter is in the books, focus turns to what Conor McGregor’s next move could be in the fight game.

There’s retirement, as he’s earned plenty of ‘cheese’ now that he probably doesn’t need to don a pair of gloves again and take further damage. There’s also a potential second bout in boxing, with a Paulie Malignaggi contest looking like a viable option after what went down during their sparring sessions.

TRILOGY

However, UFC fans will be hoping that the Notorious continues to compete inside of the Octagon, even if it is just to defend his lightweight championship. They have been critical of him, though, as he didn’t defend the featherweight title and hasn’t fought since dismantling Eddie Alvarez back in November 2016 inside of Madison Square Garden.

To combat the inactivity, the UFC has booked an interim lightweight title bout for UFC 216 where Tony Ferguson will go up against Kevin Lee – and not Khabib Nurmagomedov – with the winner expected to challenge the Irishman for the undisputed crown.

Although that’s the rightful next move, there’s been even more talk of a trilogy fight against Nate Diaz, as the interest is high, it makes sense and everyone involved can make plenty of money.

As expected, El Cucuy isn’t too fond of the idea and has issued a furious response to the speculation, claiming he’ll Stockton Slap Diaz all over the Octagon.

FURIOUS REACTION

Ferguson – who is riding a 10-fight win streak – told Submission Radio: “F**k that Nate Diaz three s**t.

“Both those b***hes f***ing – they want to try and act like they want to go and make money. Nate don’t want to fight. He’s trying to recover from a f***ing hit that he took with his management and all that other things.

“McGregor’s gotta defend or vacate. He’s gotta defend that belt, he needs to come back. If not, there goes his legacy, there goes the UFC s**t. I mean, really, legitimately, why do we have rankings? Why do we have a belt system? Why do we have all this other stuff?

“Nate, I will f***ing Stockton Slap the s**t out of you, kid. You don’t f***ing know me, dude. Straight up. Same thing with Conor McGregor. You guys are a bunch of b***hes and you guys are a bunch of fakes.

“If you wanna fight while we’re here in the UFC, why don’t you come and sign on the dotted line after you get your s**t together and defend your f***ing belt, Conor.”

Safe to say, Ferguson doesn’t seem to be too fond of the idea of a trilogy, but you can understand his frustration also.

What do you make of Tony Ferguson’s response to the potential McGregor vs. Diaz trilogy? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

