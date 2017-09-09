Everyone was looking forward to Manchester City vs Liverpool.

Not only did the early kick-off mark the return of the Premier League after a two-week international break, but it was arguably the biggest match of the season so far.

Both Liverpool and City have started the campaign promisingly with seven points from their first three fixtures.

Article continues below

And whether or not they admit it, both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp will be eyeing Premier League glory this season.

So, when the match kicked-off, football fans from around the world were watching with interest.

Article continues below

And how did the home fans inside the Etihad Stadium react to the return of domestic football as soon as the match began?

By singing the Steven Gerrard song, of course.

If you’re not sure how it goes, here are the lyrics:

“Steve Gerrard Gerrard,

He slipped on his f*****g ass,

He gave it to Demba Ba,

Steve Gerrard Gerrard.”

Of course, the song links back to when the former Liverpool captain slipped at a pivotal moment in the title race against Chelsea back in 2014.

That slip saw Liverpool lose 2-0 to Chelsea, ultimately handing the title to Man City.

So, when City fans started singing it within seconds of the match kicking-off, Liverpool fans weren’t too impressed.

In fact, football fans in general were mocking the supporters for deciding to sign about Gerrard - rather than their own side.

Twitter reacts to Man City's song

Check out the reaction on Twitter:

Man City fans did have something to sing about shortly afterward, though.

Despite early Liverpool pressure, Sergio Aguero put the home side ahead after 24 minutes after a great pass from Kevin de Bruyne.





How did the City fans celebrate? By singing the Gerrard sing again, of course.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms