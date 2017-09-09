Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Man City.

Manchester City fans are getting mocked for their first song vs Liverpool

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Everyone was looking forward to Manchester City vs Liverpool.

Not only did the early kick-off mark the return of the Premier League after a two-week international break, but it was arguably the biggest match of the season so far.

Both Liverpool and City have started the campaign promisingly with seven points from their first three fixtures.

Article continues below

And whether or not they admit it, both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp will be eyeing Premier League glory this season.

So, when the match kicked-off, football fans from around the world were watching with interest.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

WATCH: ESPN's Scott Van Pelt makes hilarious mistake trying to say 'Kansas City Chiefs'

WATCH: ESPN's Scott Van Pelt makes hilarious mistake trying to say 'Kansas City Chiefs'

Reason CM Punk could return to WWE soon [DS]

Reason CM Punk could return to WWE soon [DS]

WWE Superstar explains why he was against Finn Balor’s demon character

WWE Superstar explains why he was against Finn Balor’s demon character

How Sadio Mane reacted in the dressing room after his red card v Man City

How Sadio Mane reacted in the dressing room after his red card v Man City

Twitter reckons Mohamed Salah has one major problem after Man City 5-0 Liverpool

Twitter reckons Mohamed Salah has one major problem after Man City 5-0 Liverpool

And how did the home fans inside the Etihad Stadium react to the return of domestic football as soon as the match began?

By singing the Steven Gerrard song, of course.

If you’re not sure how it goes, here are the lyrics:

“Steve Gerrard Gerrard,
He slipped on his f*****g ass,
He gave it to Demba Ba,
Steve Gerrard Gerrard.”

Of course, the song links back to when the former Liverpool captain slipped at a pivotal moment in the title race against Chelsea back in 2014.

Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League

That slip saw Liverpool lose 2-0 to Chelsea, ultimately handing the title to Man City.

So, when City fans started singing it within seconds of the match kicking-off, Liverpool fans weren’t too impressed.

In fact, football fans in general were mocking the supporters for deciding to sign about Gerrard - rather than their own side.

Twitter reacts to Man City's song

Check out the reaction on Twitter:

Man City fans did have something to sing about shortly afterward, though.

Despite early Liverpool pressure, Sergio Aguero put the home side ahead after 24 minutes after a great pass from Kevin de Bruyne.

How did the City fans celebrate? By singing the Gerrard sing again, of course.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Sergio Aguero
Jamie Carragher
Football
Premier League
Manchester City
Steven Gerrard
Liverpool
Kevin De Bruyne
David Silva

Trending Stories

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Reason CM Punk could return to WWE soon [DS]

Reason CM Punk could return to WWE soon [DS]

How Sadio Mane reacted in the dressing room after his red card v Man City

How Sadio Mane reacted in the dressing room after his red card v Man City

Twitter reckons Mohamed Salah has one major problem after Man City 5-0 Liverpool

Twitter reckons Mohamed Salah has one major problem after Man City 5-0 Liverpool

What Alvaro Morata did against Leicester to remind Twitter of Fernando Torres

What Alvaro Morata did against Leicester to remind Twitter of Fernando Torres

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again