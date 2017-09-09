When Manchester City welcomed Liverpool to the Etihad, the entire world was awaiting what was meant to the fixture of the Premier League season so far.

Both sides had displayed some amazing attacking play in their opening three games, with both accumulating seven points from the three fixtures.

At the start of the match in Manchester, Liverpool dominated the ball, with Mohamed Salah destroying Nicolas Otamendi out on the right-hand side of City's back three.

Then, against the run of play, the home side took the lead as Kevin De Bruyne played a delicious through ball to Sergio Aguero, who rounded Simon Mignolet and tapped into an empty net.

City then began to dominate the ball, but, around the 40 minute mark, the games decisive moment occurred.

Premier League Player of the Month Sadio Mane was put through on goal and clattered into an Ederson as he flew out of his goal.

The Sengalese winger's foot was a tad high but amazingly, referee John Moss handed the former Southampton man a straight red card.

Gary Neville in commentary rightly questioned the validity of the decision, with Mane clearly having eyes for the ball.

Naturally, Twitter saw the incident and gave their view on a hugely debatable decision. Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler was one of the first to comment on the incident.

Ederson did have to be stretchered off after the incident but it is clearly a legitimate attempt to play the ball.

Liverpool may opt to appeal the decision after the match given the amount of debate on Twitter.

