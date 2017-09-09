With the third test against the West-Indies in the balance, something quite remarkable happened on day two at Lords – something no other English player has achieved.

James Anderson is the first English cricketer to take 500 test wickets; the 35-year-old Lancashire star reached the historic milestone after bowling West-Indies batsman Kraigg Brathwaite.

Speaking with BBC Test Match Special, Anderson said that it was all a bit surreal: "It's surreal thinking about how much cricket I've played and where I've got to in the game.

Article continues below

"The feeling is a bit of everything - relief, then quite emotional.

"There are guys I've played 100 Tests with. It was a special moment to share it with them. Sharing it with my family are in the crowd as well."

Article continues below

One of Anderson's old teammates and close friends, Graeme Swann, wrote a piece for BBC Sport where he commended the physical condition of England's leading wicket taker.

“Jimmy's a supreme athlete who, despite being 35, still has the body of a 21-year-old. I'm not sure how, though, because he's got the worst diet of any professional athlete I know.

“The only things he eats are pizzas and burgers, yet he's so lithe and loose. He's like a whippet - there's more meat on a dirty fork.”

Swann also had an amusing anecdote about Anderson’s relationship with opposition batsman – especially those that come in the Australian variety.

Michael Hussey racked up an impressive 6,235 Test cricket runs and was a thorn in England's side on numerous occasions.

But according to Swann, Anderson enjoyed sledging the left-handed batsman at the crease by referring to him as David Hussey, Michael's brother.

“He also has a brilliant knack of annoying batsmen. I remember during one particular Ashes series he would refer to Mike Hussey as Dave, his brother.

"When he saw him in the morning, it'd be: "Morning Dave." After a delivery: "Shot, Dave." Mid-innings: Keep going, Dave.

"Eventually, Hussey snapped and replied: I'm not Dave. I'm Mike.

“Anderson just smiled: "Sorry, Dave."

Just another reason why Jimmy Anderson will go down as an England legend then.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms