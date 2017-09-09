Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Cricket

.

Graeme Swann reveals how James Anderson would troll Hussey during the Ashes

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

With the third test against the West-Indies in the balance, something quite remarkable happened on day two at Lords – something no other English player has achieved.

James Anderson is the first English cricketer to take 500 test wickets; the 35-year-old Lancashire star reached the historic milestone after bowling West-Indies batsman Kraigg Brathwaite.

Speaking with BBC Test Match Special, Anderson said that it was all a bit surreal: "It's surreal thinking about how much cricket I've played and where I've got to in the game.

Article continues below

"The feeling is a bit of everything - relief, then quite emotional.

"There are guys I've played 100 Tests with. It was a special moment to share it with them. Sharing it with my family are in the crowd as well."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

WATCH: ESPN's Scott Van Pelt makes hilarious mistake trying to say 'Kansas City Chiefs'

WATCH: ESPN's Scott Van Pelt makes hilarious mistake trying to say 'Kansas City Chiefs'

Reason CM Punk could return to WWE soon [DS]

Reason CM Punk could return to WWE soon [DS]

WWE Superstar explains why he was against Finn Balor’s demon character

WWE Superstar explains why he was against Finn Balor’s demon character

How Sadio Mane reacted in the dressing room after his red card v Man City

How Sadio Mane reacted in the dressing room after his red card v Man City

Twitter reckons Mohamed Salah has one major problem after Man City 5-0 Liverpool

Twitter reckons Mohamed Salah has one major problem after Man City 5-0 Liverpool

One of Anderson's old teammates and close friends, Graeme Swann, wrote a piece for BBC Sport where he commended the physical condition of England's leading wicket taker.

“Jimmy's a supreme athlete who, despite being 35, still has the body of a 21-year-old. I'm not sure how, though, because he's got the worst diet of any professional athlete I know.

“The only things he eats are pizzas and burgers, yet he's so lithe and loose. He's like a whippet - there's more meat on a dirty fork.”

Yorkshire Tea Fish and Chip Supper

Swann also had an amusing anecdote about Anderson’s relationship with opposition batsman – especially those that come in the Australian variety.

Michael Hussey racked up an impressive 6,235 Test cricket runs and was a thorn in England's side on numerous occasions.

But according to Swann, Anderson enjoyed sledging the left-handed batsman at the crease by referring to him as David Hussey, Michael's brother.

“He also has a brilliant knack of annoying batsmen. I remember during one particular Ashes series he would refer to Mike Hussey as Dave, his brother.

Fifth Test - Australia v England: Day Two

"When he saw him in the morning, it'd be: "Morning Dave." After a delivery: "Shot, Dave." Mid-innings: Keep going, Dave.

"Eventually, Hussey snapped and replied: I'm not Dave. I'm Mike.

“Anderson just smiled: "Sorry, Dave."

Just another reason why Jimmy Anderson will go down as an England legend then.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Cricket
Graeme Swann
The Ashes
Kevin Pietersen
Australia cricket
England cricket

Trending Stories

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Reason CM Punk could return to WWE soon [DS]

Reason CM Punk could return to WWE soon [DS]

How Sadio Mane reacted in the dressing room after his red card v Man City

How Sadio Mane reacted in the dressing room after his red card v Man City

Twitter reckons Mohamed Salah has one major problem after Man City 5-0 Liverpool

Twitter reckons Mohamed Salah has one major problem after Man City 5-0 Liverpool

What Alvaro Morata did against Leicester to remind Twitter of Fernando Torres

What Alvaro Morata did against Leicester to remind Twitter of Fernando Torres

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again