Other than being inside of a boxing ring against perhaps the finest boxer of our generation in Floyd Mayweather Jr, Conor McGregor admitted just what proved to be his downfall on the night.

In fact, he made it clear that he’s always had the issue.

GAS TANK

Despite a strong and active start against Money, fatigue eventually caught up with the Notorious and his infamous gas tank was brought into question again, with Mayweather taking it up a notch and finishing off the Irishman in the 10th round.

McGregor has admitted it’s a problem; we saw it during his first fight against Nate Diaz while Eddie Alvarez also brought it up – before he was dismantled inside of Madison Square Garden back in November.

Now, he’s been given some friendly advice from a fellow UFC champion in Michael Bisping, as the middleweight king revealed on his podcast that he needs to ditch the exercise bike - where he has people surrounding him and needs to go running instead – something he doesn’t really document on social media.

While it’s a simple tip to give, The Count is known for his superior cardio, and claimed on his Believe You Me Podcast: “The guy has a problem.

ADVICE

“He can’t go the f***ing distance. It’s kind of an issue. In the first Nate Diaz fight, what cost him? He was tired. Sure, he took a good shot, that obviously diminishes your gas tank, but he was kind of gassed.

“In the rematch, even though he won, he won the rematch fair and square, but still he was absolutely gassed in that. The longer the fight went the more Nate Diaz was coming back into the fight.

"It was the same here. Fight started great, but he was f***ed. Rounds seven, eight, nine — he was a shell of himself.

"It’s very, very simple.

"You see on social media, him at the Performance Institute and him doing his exercise bike, with nine people around him going ‘C’mon Conor, you’re the f***ing man.’

"That doesn’t get you in shape for a fight. You know what you didn’t see? — Him out on the street running.

"Running, you’ve got to run. That is the best thing ever for cardio, that is the best thing for a fight, for MMA or boxing. You have to run.

"Of course, no one likes to run. Running sucks, running is lonely.

"From what I see on social media, I didn’t see him doing any running. If he was, we would have seen it. So, out of that $100 million, go buy a treadmill. Go buy a treadmill and you’ll be fine."

Perhaps taking Bisping’s advice on board could fix that issue, but first, we need to figure out whether McGregor will ever fight again.

