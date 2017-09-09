Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Liverpool fans are livid with Phil Neville’s tweet about Sadio Mane’s red card

It’s certainly been an eventful 24 hours for Sadio Mane.

On Friday, the Liverpool forward picked up the Premier League Player of the Month award for August following an excellent start to the 2017-18 campaign.

Mane scored in each of the Reds’ opening three league fixtures and has deservedly earned the plaudits from fans and pundits alike.

However, 24 hours after picking up his Player of the Month award, Mane was shown a straight red card in Liverpool’s biggest match of the season so far.

The Senegal international stretched his leg out high to win the ball but inadvertently collided with Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.

Gary Neville thought it was a bad decision

Referee Jon Moss showed Mane a red card and this sparked a huge debate on social media.

Many football fans were initially convinced that Moss had made a terrible decision.

Gary Neville, on co-commentary duty for Sky Sports, said: "I'm sorry Jon Moss, you've just ruined a spectacle there."

The former Manchester United captain wasn’t the only one to share the same opinion.

Phil Neville's tweet angers Liverpool fans

Neville’s younger brother, Phil, usually agrees with everything his sibling says - but that wasn’t the case on this occasion.

Phil tweeted: “Red card for me - good decision Jon Moss”.

And this sparked a fierce reaction from angry Liverpool fans…

Neville defends Jon Moss

The former United and Everton player then added: “Red card as spoilt this game - but that's not Jon Moss fault - his position was fantastic to see the challenge and show red card.”

Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League

Carragher agreed with Phil and not Gary

And to the surprise of many, Jamie Carragher ended up siding with Phil, rather than Gary.

"It’s a red card,” the former Liverpool defender said at half-time. “I didn’t think it was, I needed replays, but the boot in face says it all."

Video: Mane's red card

You can watch Mane’s red card again here…

Was it a red card? Have your say by leaving a comment below.

