What happened when Wladimir Klitschko fought Pulev in 2014

Cast your mind back to 2014. Roy Hodgson’s England crashed out of the World Cup in Brazil in the Group stages, Germany hammered Brazil 7-1 in Belo Horizonte and won the World Cup for a fourth time, the Commonwealth Games was held in Glasgow featuring one of the more bizarre opening ceremonies and Wladimir Klitschko liquidised Anthony Joshua’s next opponent Kubrat Pulev.

Often famed for his destructive right hand, the giant Ukrainian heavyweight showed the world that his left was just as dangerous as he sent the Bulgarian challenger to the canvas in the fifth round at the O2 arena in Hamburg.

"Pulev was a tough opponent, but he didn't show his real power in the first round," Klitschko said.

"It was fun tonight because I proved again that I am the best. I showed that I am the champion” Klitschko said after the fight.

Klitschko’s victory over Pulev meant that his title fight record stands at 24-2.

The Bulgarian was not happy with the result of the fight and at the time claimed that Klitschko was lucky and he would beat him the next time they met in the ring;

"Wladimir is a really good opponent, but he was lucky. I want a rematch. I'll win the next time,

"There's luck in boxing. He's a good boxer but he's unsporting. There were a lot of tricks."

However, as you can see in the video below, the final blow was one of complete devastation.

That was three years ago and the Bulgarian has another attempt at a heavyweight title, against Anthony Joshua next month.

AJ defeated Klitschko in front of 80,000 fight fans in a rammed Wembley stadium earlier this year, it proved to be the Ukrainian legend's last ever bout in a boxing ring.

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev has been set for October 28th in Cardiff’s famed Principality Stadium and the defending champion said he was looking forward to the fight:

"October 28 can't come soon enough.

"I have been eager to get back in the ring since Wembley and now we are confirmed and ready.

"I'll be locked away focusing on fight number 20 for the next eight weeks. I am excited to experience the atmosphere in a sold out Principality Stadium and aim to give the fans aspectacular night."

It should be a cracker of a fight!

