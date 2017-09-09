WATCH: ESPN's Scott Van Pelt makes hilarious mistake trying to say 'Kansas City Chiefs'

Everyone makes mistakes, and nowhere is that fact more evident than in the world of live television, where things happen so quickly and anchors have to choose their words very carefully.

ESPN's Scott Van Pelt learned that lesson once again during a recent edition of SportsCenter, where he was innocently trying to run through highlights of the Kansas City Chiefs-New England Patriots game.

Instead, he provided a moment that will circulate around the internet for a while - until someone else on live TV makes a similar error.

As you can hear in the video below, Van Pelt accidentally calls them the "Kansas Sh---y Chiefs" before immediately catching his mistake and laughing at himself:

Van Pelt makes it through the rest of the highlight, but has a good sense of humor about the error, saying "That's going to be on the internet," and indeed, it is.

Article continues below

Though Van Pelt's slip of the tongue would imply that the Chiefs played poorly, the opposite was true on Thursday night, as coach Andy Reid's squad used a huge second half to cruise to a win. After the game, it was all smiles in the Kansas City locker room:

"We're going to enjoy the heck out of it," Reid told ESPN.com. "It's one of 16 and something to build on."

Next weekend, the Chiefs will return to Kansas City (not Kansas "Sh---y") to host the Philadelphia Eagles, where they'll look to improve to 2-0 and keep the good times rolling.

The mood was decidedly different in the New England locker room, where coach Bill Belichick said his team disappointed in every aspect of the game, according to CSNNE.com:

"Alright, well, we didn’t really do much of anything well enough tonight to deserve to win," he said. "We gave up 42 points, stopped on four short-yardage plays. We've got to coach better, got to practice better, got to play better. We've got a lot of work to do. I mean, that’s obvious.

"We'll have to get back to work and see if we can improve pretty much everything. It's just not good enough. Andy [Reid], Kansas City – they did a good job. Give them credit. We just really weren’t competitive enough, especially on offense and defense. We made too many mistakes and didn’t play well on top of that. The fundamentals weren’t good enough. Really nothing was good enough so we've all got to do a better job."

The Patriots will try to regroup next weekend when they travel to New Orleans to take on the Saints. Starting 0-2 would be a tough hurdle to overcome as they try to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms