It’s fair to say Liverpool fans won’t be too happy with Jon Moss’ performance during their match against Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had started the match well but it was Sergio Aguero who gave the home side the lead.

But the game changed in the 37th minute.

Article continues below

Sadio Mane was chasing the ball while City goalkeeper Ederson came out of his penalty area to clear.

But it was Ederson that was fractionally faster, heading the ball away before Mane’s studs caught him in the face.

Article continues below

It was dangerous but it was accidental.

But Moss clearly thought it was serious foul play and brandished the red card without hesitation.

As the camera panned to Klopp, you didn’t need to be a body language specialist to see that he was fuming.

From that moment onwards, it was all City.

They grabbed a second in first-half injury-time through Gabriel Jesus and ran riot after the break, eventually winning 5-0.

Despite an awful 90 minutes for his side and probably feeling very hard done by, Klopp still went onto the pitch after the game to shake the hands of everyone - including the officials.

However, Moss clearly wasn’t too interested and walked straight past the Liverpool manager and headed for the tunnel.

It left Klopp rather annoyed as he obviously thought Moss had done it on purpose.

It was probably accidental but the mood Klopp was in, it probably wasn’t the best idea.

Watch: Moss 'ignores' Klopp

Take a look:

Twitter reacts

And check out the reaction on Twitter:

While Gary Neville insisted in commentary that he believed Mane was hard done by, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher admitted that he thought the Senegal international deserved to be sent off.

Carragher on Mane red card

Yes it’s a red card," Carragher said on Sky Sports at half-time.

"I didn’t initially think it was, it needed a lot of replays. It’s the boot into the face.

"Initially I thought there was a coming together and his thigh went into his chest and I’m thinking ‘no, it’s a 50-50 ball’.

"The one argument Gary used in commentary and people may use is that he has his eyes on the ball.

"It doesn’t matter, he’s still endangering an opponent.

"You can still have your eyes on the ball and elbow someone, go over the top of the ball and break someone’s leg."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms