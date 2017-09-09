Twitter reckons Mohamed Salah has one major problem after Man City 5-0 Liverpool

Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Football

Mohamed Salah .

Twitter thinks Mohamed Salah has one major problem after Man City 5-0 Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has enjoyed an excellent start to the 2017-18 campaign and must have fancied his chances of causing some damage against Manchester City this afternoon.

The 25-year-old picked up Liverpool’s Player of the Month award for August earlier this week - a thoroughly deserved individual accolade for his performances - and continued his good form into the international break.

Salah scored the only goal of the game as Egypt beat Uganda on Tuesday and was named in Jurgen Klopp’s starting line-up today for the match at the Etihad Stadium.

However, this wasn’t a match that Salah - or anybody associated with Liverpool Football Club, for that matter - will remember fondly.

The Merseyside outfit suffered a humiliating 5-0 defeat, with Sadio Mane’s first half red card the clear turning point.

Mane's red card killed the game

Man City were already 1-0 up by the time Mane was shown a straight red card by referee Jon Moss - thanks to Sergio Aguero’s - for a dangerous challenge on the hosts’ goalkeeper Ederson.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-LIVERPOOL

However, the red card killed the game off as a contest and Guardiola’s side scored four more goals before full-time.

Salah wasted a great chance in the 30th minute

Things could have been very different, however, had Salah converted a great opportunity in the 30th minute.

The former AS Roma star, who cost Liverpool £34 million this summer, wasted a brilliant chance to equalise after finding himself one-on-one with Ederson.

Ederson pulled off a decent stop but, really, Salah should have scored.

Watch it here...

Is this Salah's biggest problem?

Football fans on Twitter - some Liverpool fans included - believe today’s match highlights that Salah has one major weakness: his lack of end product.

Check out the reaction…

Klopp subbed Salah off at half-time

Klopp clearly wasn’t impressed with Salah’s display today, either.

The Egyptian forward was replaced by new signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at half-time.

Manchester City v Liverpool - Premier League

Topics:
Mohamed Salah
Football
Liverpool

