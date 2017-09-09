In anticipation to what many believe will be the real biggest fight of the year, Canelo vs Golovkin, GGG and his trainer, Abel Sanchez, have ramped up the intensity of the bout by going against their normal grain and going on the verbal offensive against Canelo and his team.

The undefeated middleweight in one week's time sets his sights on unifying the division and finding victory against a man that, up to now, only has one loss on his resume, to that of the 50-0 Floyd Mayweather.

The seemingly untouchable Gennady Golovkin has taken a lot of criticism over the past year or so after his duels with Kell Brook and Danny Jacobs, which although Golovkin won, he took a lot of damage and his 'invincible' tag has now diminished somewhat.

Enraged by this, Golovkin and his camp have this week taken to insulting Canelo and his promoters, Golden Boy Promotions, stating they are solely to blame for this criticism.

"Boxing is a business. If I look great against Jacobs -- if I knocked him out -- I would not be getting this fight with Canelo now," argued Golovkin, per ESPN.

Abel Sanchez, the trainer and close friend of Golovkin, adds further fuel to fire, by not classing Canelo as a top-fighter in this bracket and stating,

"Danny Jacobs is the second-best middleweight in boxing. It was a tough fight because the two best in the middleweight division were fighting each other,".

Golovkin and Sanchez then begin to dissect in more detail both fighters' last duels, forming the opinion that Canelo's all-Mexican matchup with Julio Cesar Chaves Jr. was pointless.

"Chavez hasn't fought under 167 pounds in five years. He was drained [to get to the contract limit of 164.5 pounds] and barely threw a punch. If that same Chavez fights Gennady, there is no question Gennady knocks him out.".

However unusual a tactic this is from Golovkin, purely as it is something we have not seen from the at one point untouchable world champion.

All talk will go out of the window next weekend as two of boxing's current greats do battle to unify one of the liveliest divisions in boxing, with Golovkin's closing line a warning Canelo may look to heed.

"There are no survivors in my fights."

