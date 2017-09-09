Check out The Winning Formula - a GIVEMESPORT series investigating the role and impact of data analysis in sport HERE: http://www.givemesport.com/the-winning-formula

Boxing

.

Gennady Golovkin trash talks Saul Alvarez ahead of clash next weekend

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

In anticipation to what many believe will be the real biggest fight of the year, Canelo vs Golovkin, GGG and his trainer, Abel Sanchez, have ramped up the intensity of the bout by going against their normal grain and going on the verbal offensive against Canelo and his team.

The undefeated middleweight in one week's time sets his sights on unifying the division and finding victory against a man that, up to now, only has one loss on his resume, to that of the 50-0 Floyd Mayweather. 

The seemingly untouchable Gennady Golovkin has taken a lot of criticism over the past year or so after his duels with Kell Brook and Danny Jacobs, which although Golovkin won, he took a lot of damage and his 'invincible' tag has now diminished somewhat.

Article continues below

Enraged by this, Golovkin and his camp have this week taken to insulting Canelo and his promoters, Golden Boy Promotions, stating they are solely to blame for this criticism.

"Boxing is a business. If I look great against Jacobs -- if I knocked him out -- I would not be getting this fight with Canelo now," argued Golovkin, per ESPN.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

WATCH: ESPN's Scott Van Pelt makes hilarious mistake trying to say 'Kansas City Chiefs'

WATCH: ESPN's Scott Van Pelt makes hilarious mistake trying to say 'Kansas City Chiefs'

Reason CM Punk could return to WWE soon [DS]

Reason CM Punk could return to WWE soon [DS]

WWE Superstar explains why he was against Finn Balor’s demon character

WWE Superstar explains why he was against Finn Balor’s demon character

How Sadio Mane reacted in the dressing room after his red card v Man City

How Sadio Mane reacted in the dressing room after his red card v Man City

Twitter reckons Mohamed Salah has one major problem after Man City 5-0 Liverpool

Twitter reckons Mohamed Salah has one major problem after Man City 5-0 Liverpool

Abel Sanchez, the trainer and close friend of Golovkin, adds further fuel to fire, by not classing Canelo as a top-fighter in this bracket and stating,

"Danny Jacobs is the second-best middleweight in boxing. It was a tough fight because the two best in the middleweight division were fighting each other,".

Golovkin and Sanchez then begin to dissect in more detail both fighters' last duels, forming the opinion that Canelo's all-Mexican matchup with Julio Cesar Chaves Jr. was pointless.

Gennady Golovkin v Daniel Jacobs

"Chavez hasn't fought under 167 pounds in five years. He was drained [to get to the contract limit of 164.5 pounds] and barely threw a punch. If that same Chavez fights Gennady, there is no question Gennady knocks him out.".

However unusual a tactic this is from Golovkin, purely as it is something we have not seen from the at one point untouchable world champion.

All talk will go out of the window next weekend as two of boxing's current greats do battle to unify one of the liveliest divisions in boxing, with Golovkin's closing line a warning Canelo may look to heed.

"There are no survivors in my fights."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Boxing
Saul Alvarez
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
Middleweight

Trending Stories

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Watch: Race of Tyreek Hill vs Usain Bolt shows just how fast Chiefs star is

Reason CM Punk could return to WWE soon [DS]

Reason CM Punk could return to WWE soon [DS]

How Sadio Mane reacted in the dressing room after his red card v Man City

How Sadio Mane reacted in the dressing room after his red card v Man City

Twitter reckons Mohamed Salah has one major problem after Man City 5-0 Liverpool

Twitter reckons Mohamed Salah has one major problem after Man City 5-0 Liverpool

What Alvaro Morata did against Leicester to remind Twitter of Fernando Torres

What Alvaro Morata did against Leicester to remind Twitter of Fernando Torres

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again